SB438 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Judiciary and Public Safety - 2023-09-20

WISCONSIN, September 20 - An Act to renumber 302.375 (3) (a); to renumber and amend 302.375 (3) (b); and to create 51.22 (6), 302.375 (3) (ag), 302.375 (3) (bm), 938.505 (3), 968.255 (1) (au) and 973.09 (4) (d) of the statutes; Relating to: definition of “sex” for the purpose of placing prisoners and conducting strip searches.