SB439 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Government Operations - 2023-09-20

WISCONSIN, September 20 - An Act to amend 59.43 (1c) (intro.) and 706.05 (1); and to create 59.43 (1k), 59.43 (9) (d), 710.25 and 895.12 of the statutes; Relating to: declaring discriminatory restrictions in instruments that affect real property void and unenforceable and allowing an owner of real property to discharge and release such a discriminatory restriction. (FE)

Status: S - Government Operations

