Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,510 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,472 in the last 365 days.

SB437 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-09-20

WISCONSIN, September 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 118.019 (2) (d); to amend 118.019 (2) (a) 2.; and to create 118.019 (2m) (k) (intro.) and 1. (intro.), 118.019 (2m) (k) 1. b. to i. and 118.019 (2m) (k) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: including age-appropriate child sexual abuse prevention instruction in a human growth and development instructional program.

Status: S - Education

Important Actions (newest first)

/2023/proposals/reg/sen/bill/sb437

You just read:

SB437 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Education - 2023-09-20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more