SB449 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry - 2023-09-20

WISCONSIN, September 20 - An Act to amend 20.285 (1) (sp) (title); and to create 20.285 (1) (at) and 36.25 (58) of the statutes; Relating to: funding for the Wisconsin Institute for Sustainable Technology at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point and making an appropriation. (FE)

Status: S - Housing, Rural Issues and Forestry

