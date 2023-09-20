Submit Release
SB450 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage - 2023-09-20

WISCONSIN, September 20 - An Act to repeal 242.02 (4); to renumber 242.08 (2) (a); to renumber and amend 242.08 (2) (b); to amend chapter 242 (title), 242.01 (3), 242.01 (9), 242.01 (12), 242.02 (2), 242.02 (3), 242.04 (title), 242.04 (1) (intro.), 242.05 (title), 242.05 (1), 242.05 (2), 242.06 (5) (b), 242.07 (1) (b), 242.08 (title), 242.08 (1), 242.08 (2) (intro.), 242.08 (5) (b), 402.402 (3) (b), 411.308 (2) (b), 705.07 (2), 815.18 (10) and 893.425; and to create 242.01 (6m), 242.01 (8m), 242.01 (10m), 242.01 (11m), 242.04 (3), 242.05 (3), 242.08 (2) (am) 2. b. and (bm), 242.08 (7) and (8), 242.094, 242.096, 242.12 and 242.13 of the statutes; Relating to: adopting modifications to, and renaming, the Uniform Fraudulent Transfer Act.

Status: S - Financial Institutions and Sporting Heritage

