SB451 in Sen: Read first time and referred to Committee on Agriculture and Tourism - 2023-09-20

WISCONSIN, September 20 - An Act to renumber and amend 66.1113 (2) (d); to amend 77.994 (3) (b) 1.; and to create 66.1113 (2) (d) 2. of the statutes; Relating to: allowing certain municipalities to increase the rate of the premier resort area tax. (FE)

Status: S - Agriculture and Tourism

