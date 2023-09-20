Introducing Our New Partner: Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation Joins CalMoneySmart to Empower Latinx Communities

In celebration of Latino Heritage Month (September 15 to October 15), also known as National Hispanic Heritage Month, we are thrilled to announce a new partnership with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation (FAHF) through the CalMoneySmart Grant Program. This collaboration aims to strengthen financial literacy and protection among vulnerable communities in the San Joaquin Valley.

A Message from Leadership at the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation

Dora Westerlund, President and CEO of the FAHF, expresses her enthusiasm for this newfound alliance:

The Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation is committed to fostering economic development, growth, and stability in underserved communities. Becoming a CalMoneySmart grant recipient enables us to take significant steps toward creating a more financially inclusive and equitable ecosystem, particularly in the rural communities of the San Joaquin Valley.

About the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation

Founded in 2001 by visionary local business owners, the FAHF concentrates on serving Spanish and English-speaking entrepreneurs invested in the well-being of the Fresno-area Hispanic community. Their mission beautifully complements our dedication to financial education and consumer protection.

Program Highlights: Bridging Financial Gaps

The FAHF will utilize the CalMoneySmart grant to offer in-person financial education and personalized financial coaching. Available in both English and Spanish, the program focuses on enhancing the overall financial competency of participants.

Serving the Community

Our partnership will primarily benefit the low-income Latinx population in NorCal, SoCal, and the Central Valley. We aim to provide these communities with the financial tools and knowledge they need for a secure future. Financial literacy goes beyond just learning how to save money. It’s about empowering people to make educated financial decisions contributing to their well-being. Through this partnership, we are contributing to a safer and more financially-secure California.

We’re incredibly excited to kickstart this pivotal partnership with the Fresno Area Hispanic Foundation as our newest CalMoneySmart grantee and look forward to sharing future stories of impact!