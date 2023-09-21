Paris Man Arrested Following Sexual Exploitation of a Minor Investigation

PARIS – An investigation by special agents with the Internet Crimes Against Children (ICAC) Task Force of the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, with the assistance of partner law enforcement agencies, has resulted in the arrest of a man from Paris.

Yesterday, TBI agents received information of possible child sexual abuse material involving a young girl and an adult man distributed online. They immediately began investigating with the assistance of the Henry County Sheriff’s Office, Paris Police Department, and Federal Bureau of Investigation. During the investigation, agents and investigators developed information that Justin D. Farris was the person responsible for the creation and distribution of the image.

Earlier today, TBI agents secured and executed a search warrant for Farris’ residence in the 100 block of Brooks Street in Paris. Based on information obtained there, Farris (DOB 2/10/83) was arrested and booked into the Henry County Jail on counts of Especially Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor and Aggravated Sexual Exploitation of a Minor. His bond is set at $500,000.