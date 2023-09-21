Submit Release
Hawaiʻi Supreme Court Seeks Applications or Nominations for Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters

HONOLULU – The Hawaiʻi Supreme Court is seeking letters of application or nomination for two unpaid positions on the six-member Hawaiʻi Board of Certified Shorthand Reporters.

The positions are for an “official” certified shorthand reporter who is court-employed and for a “freelance” certified shorthand reporter who is not court-employed.  These terms will begin on November 1, 2023 and expire on October 31, 2026.

The Board examines applicants for certification as Hawaiʻi certified shorthand reporters and proposes rules and regulations for testing, licensing, and supervision of certified shorthand reporters; for standards governing conduct of Hawaiʻi certified shorthand reporters; and for discipline, censure, suspension, or revocation of certification.  Members serve staggered three-year terms.

Applications or nominations must include, at minimum:

1)  A brief biography or resume of the applicant or nominee, including the applicant’s or nominee’s current employment.

2)  At least two references.

3)  If a nominee, an agreement to be a nominee.

The names of all applicants or nominees will be made public in an announcement seeking comments about them.  After comments are received, the Hawaiʻi Supreme Court will select two individuals to fill the vacancies.

Letters of application or nomination must be submitted by Friday, September 29, 2023 via mail, facsimile, or e-mail to:

Judiciary Communications and Community Relations Office
417 South King Street
Honolulu, Hawaiʻi 96813

Fax: 808-539-4801
E-mail: pao@courts.hawaii.gov

 

For more information, contact the Communications and Community Relations Office at 808-539-4909 or via email at pao@courts.hawaii.gov.

