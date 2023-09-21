Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,521 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,353 in the last 365 days.

DynamicRX Labs Welcomes Beth Boecker as Head of Sales and Business Development

Dynamic RX Labs

Dynamic RX Labs LLC

Beth Boecker, Dynamic RX Labs, LLC

Beth Boecker, DynamicRX Labs LLC

DynamicRX Labs Welcomes Beth Boecker as Head of Sales and Business Development in Team Expansion

Beth is a terrific addition to the Dynamic RX Labs team in Washington. With her vast experience in sales, marketing, and business development, I am thrilled she decided to join our growing company.”
— Bernard Brozek, CEO of Vigor Services, LLC
SEATTLE, WA, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dynamic RX Labs, LLC, a 503A compounding pharmacy located in Renton, WA announced that Beth Boecker will be joining its team as the head of sales and business development.

At Dynamic RX Labs, Ms. Boecker will work with new and existing clients to understand their core business and patient needs and provide them with the products and services they need to support and grow their practices, clinics, or network of healthcare facilities. “I'm excited about my role with Dynamic Labs and our work supporting providers, clinics, and patients to get the custom medications and treatments they need to live their best lives. I have an extensive 30-year professional sales and marketing background that I feel will help me be successful in my role with Dynamic. We have big plans, and I am excited to be a part of this team and adventure!” said Beth Boecker.

Beth has vast experience in sales and marketing across a variety of healthcare and health-related businesses in the United States over the last 30+ years.

“Beth is a terrific addition to the Dynamic RX Labs team in Washington. With her vast experience in sales, marketing, and business development, I am confident that she will work with our customers and prospective business partners to ensure they will successfully grow their businesses, and deliver higher patient satisfaction to those they serve,” said Bernard Brozek, CEO of Vigor Services/Dynamic RX Labs, LLC.

About Dynamic RX Labs, LLC
DynamicRX Labs was founded in Renton, WA in 2015 We are a 503A compounding pharmacy, and full-service provider ready to support your business with excellent pricing, fast delivery, and satisfied patients. We are committed to providing our clients and their patients with high-quality, custom medications that are guaranteed to help you grow your business and patient satisfaction. Our compounded medications are safely mixed by skilled pharmacists and technicians to help these patients get the exact dosage, size, and delivery method needed. Our sterile facility complies with the highest quality standards to safely accommodate all your patient specific medication needs.

Domnique Taggart
DynamicRX Labs LLC
email us here

You just read:

DynamicRX Labs Welcomes Beth Boecker as Head of Sales and Business Development

Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Manufacturing, Science


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more