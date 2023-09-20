Manchin Announces $10.4 Million to Strengthen Health Services Across West Virginia

September 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, U.S. Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV), member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, announced three West Virginia organizations will receive $10,434,000 from the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) for five projects to expand and strengthen health services for all West Virginians. These federal awards are five of the Congressionally Directed Spending (CDS) requests Senator Manchin secured on behalf of West Virginia through the Fiscal Year 2023 funding bill.

“Every West Virginian deserves access to quality, affordable health services, no matter where they live in our great state,” said Senator Manchin. “I’m proud to have secured these five critical investments, which will fund new surgical space, equipment and medical laboratory space at West Virginia University Hospitals, establish a toxicology center at Marshall University, expand access to care at the Robert C. Byrd Center for Rural Health in Chapmanville and construct a new Emergency Ambulance Authority Station in St. Albans. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, I will continue advocating for resources to enhance the health and well-being of West Virginians across the Mountain State.”

The Senate Appropriations Committee allows members of Congress to submit CDS requests, which provides an opportunity for state and local governments, non-profits, and other public entities to receive targeted funding for projects that bolster their communities and directly support West Virginians. As a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, Senator Manchin works to ensure taxpayer dollars are allocated to priorities that benefit all West Virginians, boost economic growth and support the needs of communities across the Mountain State while remaining fiscally responsible.

Individual awards listed below: