Senate Passes Manchin, Bipartisan Senators Resolution Dedicating September As Childhood Cancer Awareness Month

September 20, 2023

Washington, DC – Today, the U.S. Senate unanimously passed U.S. Senators Joe Manchin (D-WV), Shelley Moore Capito (R-WV), Jack Reed (D-RI), Tim Scott (R-SC), Bob Casey (D-PA), Lindsey Graham (R-SC) and Josh Hawley’s (R-MO) bipartisan resolution to recognize September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Cancer is the leading cause of death by disease among children past infancy; in 2023, an estimated 9,910 children under the age of 14 will be diagnosed with cancer and about 1,040 will die of the disease in the United States.

“Our children are the nation’s most important asset and their health is essential to West Virginia’s future. Every September, we honor the young lives that were taken too soon, recognize the progress we have made in treatment and recovery, and recommit ourselves to fighting this disease so all children have a chance at a full and healthy life. I am proud to help raise awareness around childhood cancer and the lives it affects every day,” said Senator Manchin.

“I’m proud to join my colleagues once again in recognizing September as Childhood Cancer Awareness Month. Since my Childhood Cancer STAR Act became law and was recently reauthorized this year, we have seen better outcomes for children facing this terrible disease and advanced our research capabilities. We must continue to direct resources to efforts that better our understanding of childhood cancer, track the incidences of disease, improve the quality of life for childhood cancer survivors, and work towards a world without cancer,” Senator Capito said.

“Ending childhood cancer requires strategic collaboration between the federal government and private sector. Together, we’re making real progress. Raising awareness is an important step and we must continue funding promising and innovative research and supporting kids and families battling cancer,” said Senator Reed, who wrote the Childhood Cancer STAR Reauthorization Act (Public Law No: 117-350).

"One in 263 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer before their 20th birthday, and unfortunately, cancer remains the most common cause of death by disease for children in America. The Alliance for Childhood Cancer thanks Senator Manchin and Senator Scott for introducing a resolution to designate September 2023 as "National Childhood Cancer Awareness Month." This resolution will raise awareness and encourage research into cures for pediatric cancers," the Alliance for Childhood Cancer said in a statement.