St Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) sign agreement on diplomatic staff training

BASSETERRE, St. Kitts, September 20, 2023 (SKNIS) – The longstanding relationship between the Governments of St. Kitts and Nevis and the Republic of China (Taiwan) continues to bear fruit, as the two nations have now entered into an agreement that will greatly enhance the practice of diplomacy for officials.

The “Agreement on Diplomatic Staff Training Cooperation” between the two nations will provide training for diplomats from St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan. It was signed between the Foreign Minister of the Republic of China (Taiwan), H.E. Jaushieh Joseph Wu and the Minister of Foreign Affairs in the Federal Cabinet, the Right Honourable Dr. Denzil Douglas on Monday, September 18, 2023.

Foreign Minister Wu stated, “The agreement we have signed demonstrates our joint commitment to nurturing skilled and well-rounded diplomats. It also highlights the range of our bilateral cooperation. Capacity building is essential for island nations like ours.”

“Taiwan is pleased to be a steadfast friend and active supporter of your country’s development. Taiwan believes in the importance of sustainable development and is committed to continuing to support the people of St. Kitts and Nevis. Our two countries have cultivated a strong and enduring bond over the past 40 years. Through our efforts, I am confident that our shared commitment to freedom, democracy and prosperity will continue to guide us as we work toward a brighter and more sustainable future for both our peoples,” Foreign Minister Wu added.

The signing of the cooperation agreement came as St. Kitts and Nevis observed its 40th Anniversary of Independence, as well as the 40th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of China (Taiwan) and the Federation of St. Kitts and Nevis.

Minister Douglas said the agreement offers an excellent opportunity to expand educational training cooperation between the two countries in the field of diplomacy.

“This is significant firstly, given the demand for highly skilled diplomats in this rapidly evolving geo-political environment, and secondly, the value of international relations and public service to both Basseterre and Taipei. This new initiative will add avenues for further working together even as we continue to advance our Federation into a Sustainable Island State,” Dr. Douglas said.

He continued, “Excellency, it is my hope that through this new bilateral agreement, the partnership between our countries and our ministries will continue to grow and flourish and my staff looks forward to working with you on the implementation of this new joint venture.”

Delivering brief remarks on the occasion, Prime Minister of St. Kitts and Nevis, the Honourable Dr. Terrance Drew said this agreement is another benefit of the strong friendship shared between St. Kitts and Nevis and Taiwan.

Prime Minister Dr. Drew stated, “The collaboration between both countries [since 1983] has resulted in the improvement of both countries. We have shared values; shared values which we espouse at the level of the United Nations in support of the Republic of China (Taiwan), and we will always support your participation in international fora.”

The signing ceremony took place at the St. Kitts Marriott Resort and was witnessed by other officials including Deputy Prime Minister the Honourable Dr. Geoffrey Hanley, Minister of State the Honourable Isalean Phillip, Permanent Secretary in the Prime Minister’s Office, Ms. Naeemah Hazelle, Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ms. Kaye Bass, Head of the Civil Service, Ms. Thelma Richard, as well as His Excellency Michael Lin, Resident Ambassador of the Republic of China (Taiwan) to St. Kitts and Nevis.