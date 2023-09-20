St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission and Prof. Tau Battice showcase St. Kitts and Nevis’s Journey of Independence and Resilience at Canada’s National Arts Center

Ottawa, Canada – 20th September 2023 – The St. Kitts and Nevis High Commission to Canada partnered with photographer Tau Battice to share and showcase the Federation’s journey of independence and resilience in Canada’s capital. The event called “40×40: A Photographic Journey of Independence and Resilience” took place on 18th September at Ottawa’s National Art Center. The Independence event featured a photography exhibit, visual lecture and reception. The event also sought to pay tribute to 40 years of diplomatic relations between St. Kitts and Nevis and Canada.

Eustace T. Wallace, the Chargé d’Affaires ad interim at the High Commission underscored that it was critical for the High Commission to proactively share the narrative and vision of the Federation – one anchored on growing sustainably, developing maturely, and building resiliency. Mr. Wallace stressed that “forty years as an independent country represents maturity. Quite often in Canada when one hears of St. Kitts and Nevis from visitors one hears stories summed up with simply sun, sea, and sand.” He further underscored that,

“We are more than that. As we turn 40 it is incumbent on us to push beyond this simple narrative and paint a portrait of a country whose strategic value was acknowledged by and fought over by empires. Ours is a story that traces conquest and colonization but was transformed through rebellion and resilience. Through effective storytelling – be it with words or photography – we can convert visitors to stakeholders and partners.”

Mr. Battice, who delivered the Prime Minister’s Independence lecture in 2022, is a life-long lover of photography and its power to preserve the moment, proclaim nuance, and propel humanity to positive action. Specializing in portraiture, with a primary interest in creating visual ethnographies of the underrepresented African diaspora, Tau engages in long-term personal projects from The Bronx to Brazil and is currently working on his first monograph “Harlem in the Time of Corona.”

The event follows the Prime Minister’s visit to Toronto where he kicked off the Independence celebrations across Canada. The Federation’s missions in Canada are expected to host a series of events, including a Service of Thanksgiving and a flag-raising ceremony in Toronto.