Revibe Men’s Health Honolulu Welcomes Nicole Chrysler PA-C, A Leading Men’s Health and Metabolic Disorders Practitioner to our Hawaii Practice
Nicole Chrysler is a terrific addition to our Revibe Men’s Health Hawaii team. Her experience in obesity and men’s general health supports our custom care mission of excellence.”HONOLULU, HI, USA, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Revibe Men’s Health, a men’s health, and wellness center with locations across the US, announced that Nicole Chrysler PA-C a Hawaii licensed healthcare professional will be joining its Honolulu clinic team as a health care professional focused on care for men and those with obesity and weight management conditions.
— Bernard Brozek, CEO, Revibe Men's Health
At Revibe Men’s Health, Ms. Chrysler will work with patients to understand their personalized health needs and provide them with an individualized, custom treatment and wellness plans to support their goals and health concerns. “I bring over 20-years of experience treating men and those with metabolic syndrome issues to overcome weight issues. I partner with them, to derive a healthcare plan suited for their unique healthcare goals and needs and share all the treatment options available to them at Revibe Honolulu. My personal goal is to help them achieve the best health possible and establishing a plan of working together to make their goals a reality.” said Ms. Chrysler.
Nicole Chrysler brings over 20-years of medical experience to the patients at Revibe Hawaii and is a graduate of the University of Washington.
“Nicole Chrysler is a terrific addition to our Revibe Men’s Health Hawaii team. Her experience in obesity and men’s general health supports our custom care mission as one of our health care providers. I am confident that she will work with our patients to ensure their treatment outcomes are successful and suited to their individual needs and desired results,” said Bernard Brozek, CEO of Revibe Men’s Health.
About Revibe Men’s Health
The best medicine is customized. That’s why at Revibe Men’s Health, we treat each patient as a unique individual. Whether you have low testosterone, ED, or other wellness concerns, our men’s health specialists will work with you to build a tailored plan based on clinically proven, safe treatments. With a plan designed for you, you can perform your best. Revibe Men’s Health operates in 8 states throughout the U.S. and has offered care to thousands of men since 2011.
