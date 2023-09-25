H.E. Amb. Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly joins the World Sustainability Forum
President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Amb. Csaba Kőrösi has joined the Board of Patrons of the World Sustainability Forum.
His Excellency Ambassador Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, has joined the Board of Patrons of the World Sustainability Forum. As President, Ambassador Kőrösi emphasized the wide-ranging challenges arising from unsustainable modes of development. These include issues such as food and energy insecurity, the climate crisis, water scarcity, the loss of biodiversity, as well as armed conflicts, increasing debt, and pressing human security demands.
“The World Sustainability Forum expresses its great pleasure in welcoming His Excellency Ambassador Kőrösi, who has graciously accepted our invitation to contribute his wealth of expertise and extensive experience in the realm of international diplomacy, multilateralism, and, more specifically, in promoting science-based strategies for policy making and sustainable development. His involvement will play a pivotal role in furthering the Forum's overarching mission,” noted Forum President Dr. Kenneth Stokes.
In response to his appointment, Ambassador Kőrösi said, “It is an honor to serve as a patron of the World Sustainability Forum.” A champion of the Forum's inter-generational Declaration for Human Responsibility, Ambassador Kőrösi noted that while “our responsibilities must always be regarded as important as our rights, we are only starting to understand what rights and responsibilities will mean in the next stage of our Anthropocene era. In a world plagued by distrust, geopolitical competition, and conflict, and with a particular interest in international finance, interlocking water crises, and the development of a comprehensive assessment of country-level and global progress toward sustainable development goals, I look forward to collaborating with the Forum and advancing its mission.”
Ambassador Kőrösi is a career diplomat who joined the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Hungary in 1983 and has spent his professional life in public service, combining national duties with assignments received from various international communities.
Apart from serving as a Board Member for the World Sustainability Forum, Mr. Kőrösi is also a co-founder of the Hungarian Scientific Panel on Climate Change. He holds a standing invitation to participate in both the Presidential Committee on Sustainable Development at the Hungarian Academy of Sciences and the National Council on Sustainable Development at the Hungarian National Assembly. Additionally, he is a member of the UN General Assembly Presidents’ Council.
Among Mr. Kőrösi's distinguished decorations and honors are the Hungarian Order of Merit, Order of the Phoenix (Greece), Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, Order of Merit (Sovereign Military Order of Malta), Elisabeth Haub Award for Environmental Law and Diplomacy, Africa Connect Online Award for Global Achievement, and a Doctor Honoris Causa from the Hungarian Public Service University.
The World Sustainability Forum
The World Sustainability Forum's mission is to accelerate a just, humanitarian, and prosperous transformation to sustainable development. A not-for-profit organisation, the Forum seeks to help effect this great transformation at the speed that science demands and humanity requires, by identifying innovative solutions, creating new coalitions, and making specific recommendations on global challenges linked to climate change, including peace and finance, the environment, health and more. Its vision is of a world where people live in prosperity and peaceful coexistence, conscious of their common humanity and their shared responsibilities for each other, for the planet, and for future generations.
Illuminating pathways to a new epoch of the people, the Forum embraces the imperatives of life, universal human rights and responsibilities, and a culture of peace. In the words of Nelson Mandela, it shall “support courage where there is fear, foster agreement where there is conflict and inspire hope where there is despair.”
