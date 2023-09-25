H.E. Amb. Csaba Kőrösi, President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly joins the World Sustainability Forum

HE Ambassador Csaba Kőrösi joins the World Sustainability Forum

President of the 77th Session of the UN General Assembly, H.E. Amb. Csaba Kőrösi has joined the Board of Patrons of the World Sustainability Forum.

Our responsibilities must always be regarded as important as our rights, we are only starting to understand what rights and responsibilities will mean in the next stage of our Anthropocene era.” — H.E. Ambassador Csaba Kőrösi