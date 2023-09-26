AllerVie Health - Destin Enhances Patient Care with New Electronic Medical Record System and Digital Patient Portal
EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced that its Destin, Florida, location will implement a new electronic medical record (EMR) system with accompanying patient portal and mobile app.
This new technology enables AllerVie Health – Destin to streamline operations to provide higher-quality, more comprehensive care for patients while enhancing provider-patient communications through more secure and convenient digital mediums. Destin and Fort Walton area allergy and asthma patients will have access to the following features:
• Health Records: View visit summaries, lab results, and other care-related items.
• Secure Messaging: Ask clinical questions and share updates with care teams.
• Online Appointments: Request follow-up visits and view upcoming appointments.
• Medication Management: View and request medication refills and/or renewals.
• Bill Pay Options: Options include secure online payments and a dedicated billing service.
• Forms and Documents: Fill out patient forms and documents ahead of appointments.
• Mobile App: Secure, convenient access to patient health information.
As a lifelong allergy sufferer with 20 years of clinical experience, Dr. Maxcie Sikora, AllerVie Health – Destin’s board-certified allergist, recognizes the importance of implementing technology that will allow her to better partner with her patients and develop unique treatments that help provide relief from allergy and asthma symptoms.
In addition to this digital transformation, Sikora will be partnering with AllerVie Health’s affiliate, AllerVie Clinical Research, to bring new opportunities for patients to participate in cutting-edge clinical research trials that contribute to the advancement of new therapies for asthma, allergies, and other related conditions. Patients aren’t just receiving cutting-edge therapies before they’re released to the public – they’ll be furthering research to help future patients suffering from the same conditions they have today.
“I am excited to bring this best-in-class technology and cutting-edge clinic research trials to our Destin location,” said Sikora, board-certified allergist at AllerVie Health – Destin. “We are deeply committed to keeping our patients at the forefront of our operations as we continue to leverage the latest advances in allergy, asthma, immunology, and clinical research treatments now and in the future.”
In bringing physicians to Destin with experience navigating the EMR system and patient portal, AllerVie Health is committed to working through the transitionary period as transparently as possible while doing the utmost to ensure business as usual for patients. Should any patients have any questions or concerns, AllerVie encourages them to reach out directly to the Destin office.
AllerVie Health is privileged to serve patients across the state of Florida in 15 different clinic locations. The company is excited for this new chapter in its growth story, as this transformation will allow AllerVie to better serve patients now and in the future. Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services.
About AllerVie Health
AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 75 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.
Rachel Russell
AllerVie Health
+1 817-253-2940
rrussell@allervie.com