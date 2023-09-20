Office of Administration announces graduation of eleventh Missouri Leadership Academy Class

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. – Today, the Office of Administration announced the graduation of 34 state team members from the Missouri Leadership Academy – a program helping develop the next generation of leaders throughout state government.

The graduates were chosen by senior leadership to participate in the cross-department leadership development program, which focuses on three core areas: leading themselves, leading others, and leading change within state government.

“Since my time in state government, I have been impressed by our administration’s commitment to investing in our state workforce. Investing in our state’s professional development is essential for both individual and organizational growth and is a strategic move towards a brighter, more capable future,” said Commissioner Ken Zellers, Office of Administration. “I want to congratulate our most recent graduates who are presenting innovative new ways to improve government for the customers we serve. As we grow professionally, we expand our capacity to serve, to lead, and to make a lasting impact”

“It has been incredible watching the members of Class 11 grow and develop together. The Missouri Leadership Academy continues to evolve and flex to the needs of our emerging leaders. Just when we think we’re in a good place with this program, we realize each cohort brings unique skills, and we have to flex the content to best serve them. The energy, collaboration, and commitment to serve citizens throughout Missouri remains high,” said Aaron Dimmock, Director, Missouri Leadership Academy. “We look forward to witnessing the future accomplishments for each of our graduates here today. Well done Class 11!”

Class 11 of the 2023 Missouri Leadership Academy presented new ideas that will further improve the lives of Missourians. The teams presented their capstone projects to Governor Parson's senior staff, cabinet, and department leaders on September 18 & 19. The capstones included: Citizen Service Portal, IT Project Preparation & Intake, LearnMO, Legislative Academy, Reentry 2030, and Total Compensation/Total Rewards.

A graduation ceremony was held on September 19 for Class 11 in the Capitol Rotunda.

The Missouri Leadership Academy is an innovative program, which pushes state team members to work together, develop new skills and become more efficient leaders. The idea of the program is that by developing leaders, Missouri state government will continue to improve and better serve its citizens.

“Being a Class 11 participant of the Missouri Leadership Academy has been an amazing experience. From start to finish, the journey has provided invaluable professional development and networking opportunities,” said Jessie Pace, Manager, Talent Acquisition, Office of Administration. “Connecting with incredible team members from all across the State of Missouri who are passionate and forward-thinking has been both exciting and encouraging. I know our time together may be coming to an end but I think the experience will leave a lasting impression on us all. Together we can continue to do great things.”

Throughout the program, the graduates were able to tour the Missouri State Capitol and meet with many state leaders, including speakers from the Legislative, Judicial, and Executive Branches. They learned more about the budget process by listening to a state budget session with State Budget Director Dan Haug, and participating in a mock budget hearing with Anna Hui, Director of Labor and Industrial Relations (DOLIR) and other members of the DOLIR leadership staff. In addition, they also toured the Jefferson City Correctional Center while participating in a change transformation session.

To be considered for the program, department leaders from across the state must nominate their team members. Nominees then submit a resume and brief memorandum explaining why they are an ideal candidate for the program to a committee of cabinet leaders. The committee reviews the applications, and then makes final selections.

Since launching the program, the State of Missouri has graduated 300 emerging leaders and continues to have two classes each year. This is the first year that two classes were aligned around the same duration. Both Class 12 and 13 of the Missouri Leadership Academy will kick off early next year. To learn more about this program, please visit https://leadershipacademy.mo.gov/https://leadershipacademy.mo.gov/.