Available on Amazon Kindle, “Dumb Blonde Dishes Dirt and Discourses”, A Collection of Unique Stories by Ann Bradley
Ann Bradley
Join Ann Bradley in traversing through the crack in the matrix where the light shines in with these slice of life stories that unmask illusions and delusions.
Lesson learned: Next time Good Morning America and CNN ask for an interview, say "yes."”SANTA BARBARA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ann Bradley, renowned for her work in high-conflict divorce coaching and research on narcissism, has launched her Kindle book, “Dumb Blonde Dishes Dirt and Discourses” priced at $7.95. The book is a collection of short stories aimed at providing readers with fresh perspectives on a range of societal issues including the phrase Dumb Blonde.
— Ann Bradley
Bradley’s stories explore subjects from hypersexualized little girls to the varying narratives people frame their lives around. She delves into courtroom dramas, romantic tales, ethics in legal arenas and more, providing glimpses into different facets of life. The stories intertwine reality with Bradley’s distinctive viewpoint, offering readers a journey through life’s absurdities and joys.
One highlight of the book includes Bradley's finely honed skills on identifying relationship red flags providing readers with thoughtful insights into narcissism in relationships. Bradley’s exploration of narcissism challenges conventional thoughts and extends the conversation to politics, social media, and divorce.
Readers will also find tales of Bradley’s own experiences such as her encounter with Gloria Steinem’s CIA connections, a rock star divorce, and how her email address made headlines in a Silicon Valley newspaper. These anecdotes are woven seamlessly into the collection inviting readers to ponder the reality around them. Bradley unveils how a casino increased kids' grades and why a welfare queen became the star of a welfare office. Lifting the mundane to a level above with humor is the theme of the short slice of life stories that make up Dumb Blonde Dishes Dirt and Discourses.
The book is available for purchase on Amazon and DumbBlonde.tv
For Interviews, Reviews, and Further Information:
Ann Bradley
650 796-4028 annbradley@gmail.com
Links:
DumbBlonde.tv
TheSiliconValleyStory.com
divorceandlawyers.com
NarcissisticAbuse.com
Ann Bradley
Cybersites
+1 650-796-4028
email us here