Sen. Muth Announces $10.7 Million in PCCD Funding for SD44 Initiatives 

ROYERSFORD, September 20, 2023 − State Sen. Katie Muth (D-Chester/Montgomery/Berks) today announced that entities across Senate District 44 have been awarded more than $10.7 million in funding through the Pennsylvania Commission on Crime and Delinquency (PCCD).

“This funding will be incredibly impactful across SD44 and our region by ensuring victims are supported and that families have access to programs and assistance when they need it the most,” Muth said. “It is my hope that through dedicated state funding, the work of our community partners, and our continued legislative efforts in Harrisburg, that we can reduce sexual assault and domestic violence in Pennsylvania and empower all victims.”

The PCCD funding sources include grants from the Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole grant program; the Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funds; Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds; and State Endowment Act funds.

Additionally, the PCCD approved $1.6 million for the Pennsylvania Coalition to Advance Respect (PCAR) for sexual assault services programming and Rape Survivor Child Custody Act funding.

The following initiatives were funded across Chester, Montgomery and Berks Counties:

Regional Programs:

Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding:

SeniorLAW Center received $1,531,487 for the Keeping Elder Victims S.A.F.E. program in Philadelphia, Bucks, Chester, Delaware and Montgomery Counties.

Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania received $563,305 for legal services for domestic abuse victims in Chester, Montgomery, Bucks and Delaware counties.

MidPenn Legal Services received $680,360 for their Legal Interventions for Victims Empowerment (LIVE) program in Berks County and other surrounding counties.

CASA, Youth Advocates received $422,707 for advocacy for child victims of abuse and neglect in Chester and Delaware Counties.

Children’s Crisis Treatment Center received $103,817 for clinical care coordination for child victims in Philadelphia and Montgomery Counties.

Chester County

Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding:

Domestic Violence Center of Chester County received $827,383 for continuing services for victims of domestic violence.

The Crime Victims’ Center of Chester County received $683,462 for their CVC Victims of Crime Act 2023-2025.

Federal State Opioid Response Funds

Lincoln University received $150,000 for the continuation of the Screening, Brief Intervention, and Referral to Treatment (SBIRT) program at Lincoln University.

Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds

Chester County received $533,144 for their adult probation and parole programs.

Montgomery County

Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding:

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth received $858,874 for their 2023 Non-Competitive Heather’s Hope renewal.

Victim Services Center of Montgomery County received $549,804 to support programming for sexual assault and other crimes.

The Women’s Center of Montgomery County received $476,583 for domestic violence comprehensive services.

Laurel House received $418,971.

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County received $198,141 for a coordinated response to child abuse.

Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds

Montgomery County received $705,061 for their adult probation and parole programs.

State Endowment Act Funds

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County received $49,966 for Mission Kids YPSB Therapist Training.

Berks County

Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) funding:

SAFE Berks received $1,196,413 for their 2023-2025 VOCA funding.

Berks County Commissioners received $138,802 to fund programming to enhance services to Berks County victims.

CASA of Berks County received $47,561 for continuation of child victim advocacy services.

The Community Justice Project received $45,187 for immigration legal services for victims.

Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds

Berks County received $454,448 for their adult probation and parole programs.

Federal State Opioid Response Funds

Kutztown University received $82,648 for Phase IV of a project on the continuation of bridging AOD misuse.

For more information on PCCD grants, click here.