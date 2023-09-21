Harvest Hosts Announces Best Alternative Camping Experience Win in RVshare’s Annual Awards, “The Campies”
RVshare’s second annual Camper’s Choice Awards recognized Harvest Hosts for providing outstanding alternative camping experiences across the United States.VAIL, COLORADO, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Today, Harvest Hosts announces its recent accolade as the Best Alternative Camping Experience in RVshare’s Campers’ Choice Awards, "The Campies". Earlier this summer season, RVshare, the largest online community for RV owners and renters, launched the second round of their annual campground awards, “The Campies”. This program is meant to spotlight the top properties across the nation in six competing categories. Harvest Hosts is proud to receive this award for its strong commitment to the industry and plans to continue providing top tier camping experiences for travelers to come. All of Harvest Hosts 4000+ locations were recognized under this achievement.
Earlier this summer season, RVshare welcomed all past, present and future RV travelers, renters, campground owners and employees, and travel enthusiasts to nominate their favorite campgrounds. Nominations closed on August 26, where the top finalists were then distributed to a carefully selected group of panelists to make their selection of winners. This year's panelists included a range of RV travel experts, influencers, spokespeople, editors and more in the outdoor and RV travel space. A full list of panelists and their biographies can be found at rvshare.com/campies.
“RVshare is proud to recognize, support and promote campgrounds across the country, while also offering resources and assistance to our renters who want to make informed decisions through their entire travel planning process,” said RVshare Travel Expert, Maddi Bourgerie.
In the past year, Harvest Hosts has put in the effort to make sure RVers have all the resources and opportunities to have great experiences on the road. This includes updating the Harvest Hosts app, launching a new campground discount program called CampersCard, and launching a new campground scanning platform called CampScanner.
“This award means so much to everyone on the Harvest Hosts team.” Bill Zhang, CMO at Harvest Hosts shares. “We’re thrilled to be recognized for all the work we’ve put into providing our members with the best possible experience.”
For more information about the RVshare Campers’ Choice Awards and this year's winners, please visit rvshare.com/campies.
About Harvest Hosts
Harvest Hosts is a membership club for RVers offering unique overnight stays at over 8,000 locations all over North America – including more than 5,000 farms, wineries, breweries, distilleries, golf courses, museums, and other scenic small businesses in addition to over 3,300 Boondockers Welcome community host locations. The company is the largest private RV camping network in North America, and its mission is to help millions of people live happier lives through road travel, while supporting wonderful small businesses and communities along the way. Harvest Hosts’ campground discount program, CampersCard, provides free marketing for campgrounds, and perks, discounts, and benefits for campers. Harvest Hosts' latest offering is CampScanner, which helps campers snag sold-out campsites at popular National Parks, National Forests, and more. To learn more about these three products, visit HarvestHosts.com, CampersCard.com, and CampScanner.com.
About RVshare
RVshare is the largest online community for RV renters and owners with a diverse selection of vehicles for rent across the US, ranging from luxury motorhomes to cozy camper vans. On RVshare you’ll find vehicles that can accommodate any outdoor adventure, whether it's a weekend of camping or a cross-country tour of national parks. Hit the road yourself or plan for a campsite delivery to experience the unbridled freedom of RV travel. With more than 3 million nights of sleeping under the stars booked, families and groups can experience a one-of-a-kind trip and create memories that will last a lifetime. For more information, visit rvshare.com, and follow us on Facebook and Instagram @rvshare.
