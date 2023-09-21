AI to Take Center Stage at Mondo.NYC’s 2023 ‘Future of Music Creation & Production Track’ on October 11
One of our biggest goals this year was bringing in speakers at the cutting edge of all the latest technology and trends in music production to give attendees a roadmap of what’s ahead.”NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Mondo.NYC, the annual global business summit and showcase music festival held in New York City from October 10-13, announced today the agenda for its Future of Music Creation & Production track, which will be held on Wednesday, October 11, at the Arlo Williamsburg (previously known as The Williamsburg Hotel) in Brooklyn, NY.
Curated by Daniel Rowland (Head of Partnerships & Strategy for LANDR), the Future of Music Creation & Production track will focus on the proliferation of AI in the production space, analyzing the broad impact of this and other cutting-edge technology on the music creation and distribution process — from creator collaboration to the re-imagination of the listener experience. Specific topics will include the future of AI-native creator tools, artists utilizing AI models of their sound and likeness for fan engagement, the benefits of collaboration and gamification in music production, and how AI tools are trained for specific artists.
“While AI is reshaping the entire music industry, its most notable effects seem to be on music creation and production, whether it be the Fake Drake controversy or its ability to cleanly extract John Lennon’s voice from an old demo for a final Beatles track. That’s why one of our biggest goals this year was bringing in speakers at the cutting edge of all the latest technology and trends in music production to give attendees a roadmap of what’s ahead in an uncertain time,” said Joanne Abbot Green, Founder, Managing Director, and Executive Producer of Mondo.NYC. “We are fortunate to have such a diverse and talented body of attendees joining us from across all areas of the music industry who I know will gain invaluable knowledge hearing from our expert panelist lineup.”
Wednesday, October 11 Agenda
Future of Music Creation & Production
2:00 PM – AI Alchemy; The Future of Creator Tools
Speakers:
• Daniel Rowland, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, LANDR
• Matan Kollenscher, CEO, MyPart
• Rachel Lyske, CEO, DAACI
• Yotam Mann, Musician & Software Maker
AI is becoming increasingly good at not just prompt-based generation of full songs, but one-shot samples, loops, and even presets for digital instruments, along with composition assistance, mixing, mastering, and other workflow enhancements. But most popular music production software has few – if any – AI features. This session will examine the question: will the old guard adapt, or will we see a surge in popularity of fresh, AI-native creator tools?
3:00 PM – The Artist as API: The Next Level of Fan Engagement
Speakers:
• Daniel Rowland, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, LANDR
• Seth Goldstein, General Counsel and Vice President, Business & Legal Affairs, Moises.ai
• Stefan Heinrich, Co-Founder & CEO, MAYK Inc.
• Oleg Stavitsky, CEO & Co-Founder, Endel
Outside of using AI in their own productions, some artists are offering fans AI models of their sound, likeness, and voice. Is this the future of fan engagement, brand building, and collaboration at scale?
4:00 PM – Social Creation: Music as Multiplayer
Speakers:
• Daniel Rowland, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, LANDR
• Russ Gavin, Co-Founder/COO, JackTrip Labs
• Edward Ginis, Co-Founder & Head of Client Services, OpenPlay
• Jessica Powell, CEO & Co-Founder, Audioshake
• James Pastan, Co-Founder & COO, Arpeggi Labs / Kits.AI
This session will discuss collaboration and gamification as the future of music creation, where enjoyment of the process is as (or more) important than the outcome.
5:00 PM – The Well-Trained Model: Ethically Sourced AI for Artists
Speakers:
• Daniel Rowland, Head of Strategy and Partnerships, LANDR
• Chris Horton, SVP Strategic Technology, Universal Music Group
• Stefan Lattner, Research Leader, Music Team, Sony Computer Science Labs
• Joe Lyske, Inventor and Co-Founder, Mashtraxx Ltd.
How does an artist know what dataset the AI tool they are using was trained on, and whether their own music was used? This session will discuss how AI is trained, and the future of attribution and compensation for artists.
Registration for Mondo.NYC is available here. The full Mondo.NYC 2023 agenda includes over 50 panels taking place from October 10-13. In addition to the Future of Music Creation & Production track, Mondo.NYC will also feature programming focusing on topics including the state of the industry, music supervision, management, music tech, finance, gaming, policy, touring, and more. Other Mondo.NYC 2023 tracks include the Music & Tech Law Symposium, The Guild of Music Supervisors Education Event & Film Festival, Harvard Law School Recording Artists Project presents Pro Bono Sessions for Independent Artists, and curated tracks and panels such as RIAA Presents: Everything You Need to Know About Music Policy in One Hour, SoundExchange Presents: The Music Tech Generation, Covington & Burling LLP presents Getting Physical With Music Tech, and more.
Each evening also features live music showcases at venues such as the Knitting Factory, Drom, Heaven Can Wait, Pianos, and Brooklyn Bowl.
About Mondo.NYC:
Mondo.NYC is an international festival and global business summit of and for music and tech industry insiders and innovators, emerging artists, and their fans. Mondo connects fans and creators in a shared mission of empowering artists and advancing ideas in an ever-changing music business and technology landscape. Founded in 2016 by Joanne Abbot Green and Bobby Haber, the event and its year-round content programming have brought together thousands of industry professionals, artists, and fans both in-person and online.
Please note all Mondo.NYC 2023 events are subject to change without notice.
