Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Third Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share and OP Unit payable on October 18, 2023 to holders of record on October 4, 2023. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.60 per share.

“Our 2023 business plan remains on target with a continuation of strong leasing and operating metrics,” stated Gerard H. Sweeney, President and Chief Executive Officer for Brandywine Realty Trust. “However, current capital market conditions are such that further enhancing our already strong liquidity position makes sense. As such, we are adjusting our quarterly dividend rate to $0.15 per share that represents the minimum dividend payout level we expect to maintain for the foreseeable future.”

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

We will release our third quarter earnings after the market close on Tuesday October 24, 2023 and will hold our third quarter conference call on Wednesday October 25, 2023 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link here, and you will be provided with dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.brandywinerealty.com.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 162 properties and 22.8 million square feet as of June 30, 2023 which excludes assets held for sale. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

