Clover Health to Host Virtual Clover Assistant Showcase on October 12, 2023

FRANKLIN, Tenn., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clover Health Investments, Corp. (NASDAQ: CLOV) (“Clover,” “Clover Health” or the “Company”), a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare, today announced that it will host a virtual Clover Assistant Showcase on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The event will feature informative product demonstrations, followed by a live Q&A session with Clover executives and key members of the Clover Assistant team.



"Healthcare is at a pivotal moment, and Clover Assistant is our answer to the challenges we face," said Andrew Toy, Chief Executive Officer of Clover Health. "Software-assisted doctors focusing on the early detection of disease aren't just a nice-to-have; they're critical. We believe that early intervention leads to healthier Medicare patients and, by extension, lowers costs for society at large."

“We are thrilled to share some of the outcomes we’re driving for real patients through Clover Assistant’s ability to help support clinicians in effectively managing chronic conditions earlier, and the potential impact of our technology on the broader healthcare system,” said Conrad Wai, Chief Technology Officer of Clover Health.

Event Webcast Details:

What: Clover Assistant Showcase

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. ET

Webcast: A live and archived webcast of the showcase will be accessible from the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at https://investors.cloverhealth.com/ for 12 months

Live Q&A session to follow the showcase

Clover Health has always been at the forefront of using technology to improve healthcare outcomes. Clover Assistant is built on a robust data infrastructure that continuously learns from real-world patient interactions. Clover Assistant’s goal is to provide actionable insights to doctors, thereby transforming the way primary care is delivered. During the Clover Assistant Showcase, company leaders will discuss key product features and capabilities, and demonstrate real-world examples of how clinicians are leveraging the platform to improve care delivery and coordination for their Clover patients. Demonstrations will include:

Data and Machine Learning Models to Support Early Identification and Management of Chronic Disease – hosted by Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, Chief Medical Officer of Clover Assistant.

– hosted by Dr. Kumar Dharmarajan, Chief Medical Officer of Clover Assistant. Clinical Insights to Promote Improved Care Coordination and Management – hosted by Dr. Jessica Son, Chief Medical Officer of Clover Home Care.

– hosted by Dr. Jessica Son, Chief Medical Officer of Clover Home Care. Clover Assistant Anywhere: Streamlining Clinician Workflows through EHR Integrations – hosted by Kevin Holub, Vice President of Product and Design.



Forward-looking Statements

This document contains forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied including due to risk factors described in Clover Health’s most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) and Clover Health’s other filings with the SEC. We do not undertake to update any such statements.

About Clover Health:

Clover Health (Nasdaq: CLOV) is a physician enablement company committed to bringing access to great healthcare to everyone on Medicare. This includes a health equity-based focus on seniors who have historically lacked access to affordable, high-quality healthcare. Our strategy is powered by our software platform, Clover Assistant, which is designed to aggregate patient data from across the healthcare ecosystem to support clinical decision-making and improve health outcomes through the early identification and management of chronic disease. We operate two distinct lines of business: Insurance and Non-Insurance. Through our Insurance line of business, we provide PPO and HMO Medicare Advantage plans in several states, with a differentiated focus on our flagship wide-network, high-choice PPO plans. Our Non-Insurance line of business similarly aims to reduce cost-of-care while enhancing the quality of care for patients enrolled in Original Medicare.

Press Contact:

Andrew Still-Baxter

press@cloverhealth.com