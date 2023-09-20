ArriVent Appoints Chris Nolet to its Board of Directors

NEWTOWN SQUARE, Pa., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ArriVent Biopharma, Inc., a clinical-stage company dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical therapeutics, today announced the appointment of Chris Nolet to its Board of Directors. Mr. Nolet has extensive leadership experience as an audit partner, business advisor and independent board director in the life sciences industry, and currently serves on the Boards of public companies Revance Therapeutics and Jasper Therapeutics.



“The addition of Chris Nolet to our Board of Directors comes at an important time for ArriVent as we advance our global development plans for furmonertinib in non-small cell lung cancer, including an ongoing Phase 3 study, and continue to broaden our pipeline,” said Bing Yao, Chairman, Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer of ArriVent. “Chris has worked with a wide range of life science companies, from rapidly growing startups to Fortune 100 multinational organizations. He brings significant insight into financial markets and substantial experience in capital structuring and operating strategies. His expertise and counsel as a member of our Board will be invaluable as we pursue our mission of identifying, developing, and commercializing innovative drug candidates.”

Mr. Nolet is the former West Region Life Sciences Industry Leader and Partner at Ernst & Young (EY), retiring in June 2019 after over 38 years in the industry. In addition to client services, his responsibilities included serving as a member of the Global EY Life Sciences Executive Leadership Group, which established policies and operating strategies for EY Life Sciences practice worldwide. Prior to joining EY, Mr. Nolet was a partner at PricewaterhouseCoopers, where he developed and led the life sciences practice in the western U.S. Previously, Mr. Nolet was a member of the Finance & Investment Committee and Emerging Companies Section of the Biotechnology Innovation Organization.

“I am honored to join ArriVent as a member of its Board of Directors, working with the company’s seasoned management team of industry veterans to accelerate the development of internationally discovered compounds that are potentially first- and best-in-class for patients with high unmet needs,” said Mr. Nolet. “I look forward to leveraging my knowledge and industry experience at this pivotal time, as the company complements its ongoing Phase 3 study of furmonertinib with a growing, globally sourced pipeline.”

Mr. Nolet currently serves on the Executive Committee and Finance Committee of the California Life Sciences Industry Association. He obtained his B.S. in Accounting from San Diego State University and is a retired Certified Public Accountant in California.

About ArriVent

ArriVent is dedicated to accelerating the global development of innovative biopharmaceutical products. With a deep and global network, ArriVent seeks to access unique and best-in-class drug candidates at various development stages, including those coming from China and other emerging biotech hubs. Through strategic collaborations with innovative biopharma companies, ArriVent aims to globalize medicines for patients with unmet medical need in a broad range of diseases, with an initial focus in oncology. For additional information, visit www.arrivent.com.

