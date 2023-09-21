Nancy Morgan Wound Care and Davis Clinical Partner to Offer Comprehensive Skin and Wound Care Guidelines Manual

DCC AND NMWC PARTNERSHIP

Helping post-acute facilities deliver legally defensible, high-quality wound care is the goal of this collaboration.

BELOIT, WI, UNITED STATES, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nancy Morgan Wound Care and Davis Clinical Consulting Partner to Offer Comprehensive Skin and Wound Care Guidelines Manual

Nancy Morgan Wound Care (NMWC), the leading professional education organization dedicated to the advancement of wound care practice, and Davis Clinical Consulting, a leading, nationally scaled post-acute consulting group, have partnered to introduce the most comprehensive education/procedural manual for wound care professionals, worldwide.

The Skin and Wound Care Guidelines Manual is a comprehensive guide for any post-acute facility that needs to improve its wound care Prevention and treatment of wounds powered by updated policy and procedure manuals, forms, and essential education. The services of Davis Clinical Consulting will include needs assessment and implementation support of the NMWC manual. Considering the complexities of patients' wound care needs, providing the best possible tools and Skilled Nursing assessments is vital for wound care management.

“There has never been anything published in this market so exhaustive and complete. The contents will provide the guiding principles for clinicians to deliver consistent, high-quality care to our most deserving patients”, said Nancy Morgan, RN, BSN, MBA, WOC, President/CEO and Founder of NMWC.

“We are thrilled with the opportunity to partner with Nancy Morgan Wound Care. My wound care nursing roots began with Nancy. Together, our goal is to create a standard of care and proficiency for our clients that makes sure the patient is getting the highest quality care and treatment plans possible,” said Lauren Davis RN, WCC, DON-CLTC Owner/CEO DAVIS CLINICAL CONSULTING.

The Skin and Wound Care Guidelines Manual includes:

1. Clinical education guide

0. Facility policies and procedures

0. Professional forms and learning infographics

0. On-demand educational series

Written from the most current standards of care, the guidelines use cited material less than 5 years old. It is critically important that clinicians follow current standards of care to ensure they are legally defensible. The publication is currently being reviewed by the Academy of Physicians in Wound Healing (APWH) Advisory Board.

ABOUT NANCY MORGAN WOUND CARE (NMWC)

NMWC develops professional wound care education solutions. Morgan is the principal of Nancy Morgan Wound Care and former owner and CEO of Wound Care Education Institute and Wild on Wounds convention.

ABOUT DAVIS CLINICAL CONSULTING

Davis Clinical is a Wisconsin-based Nursing Consulting Agency established in 2017 by Lauren Davis, who has over 15 years of experience in the long-term care industry. Davis Clinical believes in the benefit of their patients and provides quality care and highly trained nursing placement for assisted living and skilled nursing facilities.

For more information contact:

Nancy Morgan, President and CEO Nancy Morgan Wound Care. nancy@nmwoundcare.com

Lauren Davis, CEO Davis Clinical Consulting. lauren@davisclinical.com