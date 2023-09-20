Ruth Altamura-Roll Emphasizes that ‘We are the Masters of Our Fate’
Will one’s constant conscious choices change fate?PEMBERTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- It is said that, “We are the masters of our fate and the captains of our soul.” In Ruth Altamura-Roll’s debut novel “Tangled Hearts,” Ana, the primary character of the story, reminds readers that destiny is shaped by the choices one makes. As Ana decides to take her destiny into her own hands, readers witness the ups and downs of her journey.
Author Ruth Altamura-Roll ushers us into her very first novel, set in Dunster Castle. The story takes shape when Ana, a young woman who loses her parents in a tragic accident and decides to make her way into the world on her own, despite the offers of marriage to her cousin, Charles. He was the new Baron of Pembrook and a consistent pursuer of Ana. However, Ana tries to go against the current and carves a path of her own.
The readers then embark with Ana as she becomes the companion of Lady Catherine Luttrell, and the governess to her two grandsons. Things take a bitter turn when Lady Catherine’s son, Lord Alexander Luttrell, the Duke of Exmoor, gets tired of his mother’s meddling into his household affairs—even the hiring of a governess. Having gone through the shame of his wife abandoning him and his two young sons, Lord Alexander had enough of women. This motivated him to get Ana fired either by hook or by crook. Constant friction and intrigue are present amongst these two characters. As the plot thickens, will Lord Alexander be able to remove Ana from her position? Or will Ana continue to stand her ground while fearing for her life? Will their constant clash take a different turn?
Witness this story as Ruth Altamura-Roll brings her first historical romance writing to the public. Get hooked by her novel that incorporates her psychological experience and background. Purchase a copy of “Tangled Hearts,” available on Amazon and across major online bookstore platforms.
