Cute Printable Camel Paper Crown Headband As Kids Costumes for Christmas Nativity Available

SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, December 6, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TwoFish is excited to announce its popular printable camel paper crown headband is available for purchase for the Christmas holiday season. This adorable headband is perfect as a camel costume for Christmas plays and Nativity scenes. The paper crown also works great for children’s parties, kids birthdays, and baby showers. The headband is designed to be adjustable for a perfect fit and can be easily made by simply printing, assembling, and playing.

This alternative camel costume engages children’s creativity and encourages fun, imaginative play. It can be used a simple and easy craft activity for preschoolers and elementary school students. The headband is comfortable and fun to wear so adorable that both kids and grown-ups will smile while wearing it.

One customer who purchased TwoFish’s camel paper crown wrote a review saying, “Absolutely brilliant camel mask.”

Another customer who purchased the camel paper headband said, “Perfect for school Nativity.”

A different customer said, “Easy to make and super cute! Kids loved them!”

The camel headband is an affordable alternative to other camel costumes, especially because customers usually use them infrequently and for specific purposes like Christmas Nativity performances. The camel design is available in two versions: a full-color version with vibrant colors that is ready to print, make and wear, and an outlined version that can be used as a fun craft activity where kids can color their own camel costume.

The camel paper crown is available as an instant download. After purchasing the paper crown, customers can print as many copies as they like. The only supplies needed to make the crown are paper or cardstock, scissors, and tape. The product also comes with simple step-by-step instructions to make the process even easier.

In addition to the camel paper crown headband, TwoFish offers a wide range of other paper crowns that can be used as cute party hats, featuring different farm animals, forest/woodland animals, zoo animals, jungle animals as well as other designs. Customers can also choose from other themes like Christmas, Easter, Halloween and Fantasy (for example, unicorns and rainbows).

Customers can purchase the printable camel paper crown at the TwoFish Project shop on Etsy. In addition, school teachers can also find and purchase these cute paper crowns for classroom room parties, Christmas plays, Nativity scenes, and school events at Teachers Pay Teachers.

For more information and to see other fun printable products, visit the TwoFish website at https://www.twofishproject.com

About TwoFish

TwoFish designs and sells fun, colorful printable products including party hats, paper crowns, paper toys, paper puppets, and more. Through printable products, TwoFish encourages kids and grown-ups to make, learn, play and grow. The company is on a mission to spread joy and cover the world in smiles by creating fun stuff for kids and the grown-ups who love them. The company has delighted customers around the world with the cute, adorable items. TwoFish currently sells printable products on Etsy and at Teachers Pay Teachers.



