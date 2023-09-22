People with AFib Are Up to 5x More Likely to Have a Stroke
American Heart Association Volunteer Medical Expert Shares the Symptoms of Atrial Fibrillation and What to Do if You’ve Been DiagnosedDALLAS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Stroke is the fifth-leading cause of death and a leading cause of serious, long-term disability in the U.S., despite being largely preventable, treatable, and beatable.
Adults over the age of 65 may be at a higher risk for AFib if they have a family history of AFib, are diagnosed with diabetes, sleep apnea, high blood pressure, heart disease or have experienced a heart attack. The American Heart Association and American Stroke Association’s Getting to the Heart of Stroke™ initiative empowers people with AFib or stroke to manage their condition.
Diagnosis of AFib starts with an in-depth examination by a medical professional.
