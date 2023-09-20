Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti Announces Over $8 Million in PCCD Funding to Aid Children, Elders, and Other Victim Services in District Seventeen

Norristown, PA – September 20, 2023 – Senator Amanda M. Cappelletti (D-17 Montgomery/Delaware) announced $8,318,888 in grant funding from the Pennsylvanian Commission on Crime & Delinquency (PCCD) awarded today to benefit District Seventeen.

The commission allocates funding to organizations that demonstrate a strong commitment to the agency’s mission and priorities. PCCD announced funding from a variety of grant programs, including Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds, Defensive Tactics Court Curriculum, Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Funds, State Rights and Services (RASA) & State Juvenile Offenders (VOJO) Funds, Federal State Opioid Response (SOR) Funds, Federal Project Safe Neighborhood – Western District Funds, State Endowment Act Funds. All awards from these programs were approved pending outstanding fiscal or programmatic concerns.

“We need victim services programs like these to support our community members who are suffering after traumatic events have taken place in their lives. These programs are essential to the common good and make a real difference in the lives of Pennsylvanians who are struggling,” said Senator Cappelletti. “I applaud PCCD for prioritizing funding that will aid the most vulnerable members of the community during their hardest times.”

The PCCD funding awarded is as follows:

Continuing County Adult Probation and Parole Grant Funds

Delaware County has been awarded $671,039.

Montgomery County has been awarded $705,061.

Federal Victims of Crime Act (VOCA) Funds

Legal Aid of Southeastern Pennsylvania has been awarded $563,305 for Legal Services for Domestic Abuse Victims.

Delaware County Victim Assistance Center has been awarded $905,255 for Delaware County Victim Services.

Domestic Abuse Project of Delaware County, Inc. has been awarded $491,460 for Domestic Violence Services for Residents of Delaware County.

Family Support Line of Delaware County has been awarded $322,418 for maintaining Victim Services for Child Sexual Abuse.

CASA, Youth Advocates has been awarded $422,707 for advocacy for Child Victims of Abuse and Neglect.

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County has been awarded $198,141 for a project to create a coordinated response to Child Abuse.

Laurel House has been awarded $418,971 to support their work in Montgomery County.

The Lincoln Center for Family and Youth has been awarded $858,874 for their 2023 Non-Competitive Heather’s Hope Renewal.

Victim Services Center of Montgomery County, Inc. has been awarded $549,804 for their work supporting victims of sexual assault and other crimes.

Women’s Center of Montgomery County has been awarded $476,583 for their Comprehensive Services in response to Domestic Violence.

SeniorLAW Center has been awarded $1,531,487 for Keeping Elder Victims S.A.F.E.

Children’s Crisis Treatment Center has been awarded $103,817 for Clinical Care Coordination for Child Victims.

State Endowment Act Funds

Family Support Line of Delaware County, Inc. has been awarded $50,000 to improve services to Sexual Abuse Victims and Youth with Problematic Sexualized Behavior (YPSB).

Child Advocacy Center of Montgomery County has been awarded $49,966 for Mission Kids YPSB Therapist Training.

Learn more about PCCD here.

