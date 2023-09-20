Laboratory Automation Market Size Will Attain USD 7.1 Billion by 2030, Registering a Promising CAGR of 6.0% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

[222+ Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Laboratory Automation Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 7.1 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.0% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Danaher Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., BMG Labtech GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Aurora Biomed Inc., Abbot Laboratories, Endress+Hauser Group Services Ag, Hudson Robotics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, General Biologicals Corp., Hamilton Company, Eppendorf Ag, Siemens Ag, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Roche Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Tecan and Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others.

What is Laboratory Automation? How big is the Laboratory Automation Industry?

Report Overview:

The global laboratory automation market size was worth around USD 4.5 billion in 2022 and is predicted to grow to around USD 7.1 billion by 2030 with a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of roughly 6.0% between 2023 and 2030.

Automation in the laboratory refers to the process of carrying out a number of scientific research tasks through the use of a wide range of different pieces of hardware and software. Robotics, conveyor systems, machine vision, as well as computer hardware and software, are all part of this system, which ensures the accuracy and safety of multiple research operations and sample management. The elimination of human error and a large reduction in the amount of work required of humans both contribute to the improvement of the real-time analysis of testing. It involves automating numerous significant phases in the research process, such as the centrifugation, storage, sorting, decapping, and recapping of samples. In addition to this, it assists research laboratories in expanding their testing capacity and workflow, decreasing their cost per test, and reducing the amount of time it takes to complete the tests.

Global Laboratory Automation Market: Growth Factors

The ever-increasing use of automated workstations is the primary driver of market expansion.

Because of the implementation of automated workstations, there has been an increase in both the performance and the productivity of the laboratory. Workstations that are automated free employees working in the laboratory from the intense concentration demands and weariness that might result from conducting repeated tests. These automated workstations helped workers increase their productivity by making it possible for them to use their time in a more fruitful manner. In addition, specialized automated lab liquid-handling workstations will keep laboratories operating even when staff members are not present. These workstations will also keep tests running over the weekend, which will allow research laboratories to complete the majority of their work before the first working day of the week. Currently, there is an increased demand for individualized laboratory workstations. In many large laboratories, the process of carrying plates manually from the stage to the storage incubators is done by hand. However, automatic liquid handlers and automated workstations are used in these laboratories instead. The vast majority of labs are currently migrating to workstations in order to automate their liquid-handling benchtop analyzers, which requires them to upgrade their equipment with new capabilities. The implementation of complete laboratory automation is expensive, but workstations can increase laboratory productivity and reduce the number of errors caused by manual labor. As a result, it is anticipated that this will boost the expansion of the global laboratory automation market throughout the course of the forecast year.

Laboratory Automation Industry: Challenges and Opportunities

The market's expansion is hampered by the high initial investment and the complicated integration.

One of the most significant challenges that faces the development of the laboratory automation sector is the high initial cost of putting laboratory automation technologies into use. Smaller laboratories that have fewer resources may be discouraged from investing in automation due to the expensive expense of installing these systems, setting them up, and integrating them into existing workflows. In addition, the incorporation of automated technologies into existing laboratory configurations can be a challenging and time-consuming endeavor. Compatibility issues, modifications that are required, and the requirement that employees be instructed on how to use the new systems can all give rise to implementation issues. As a result, it is anticipated that this will serve as a significant barrier to the expansion of the market during the course of the time included in the forecast.

Opportunities Available on the Laboratory Automation Market

Increases in the number of creative product introductions create profitable opportunities for market expansion.

During the period covered by this estimate, the increasing number of novel product launches are anticipated to present a lucrative opportunity for the growth of the laboratory automation market. For example, in June 2023, Beckman Coulter Life Sciences, a global leader in laboratory automation and innovation, will illuminate microbioreactor research with the assistance of its powerful new Light Array Module (LAM) for the popular BioLector XT Microbioreactor. Because of this recent breakthrough, it is now possible, for the very first time, to interact with light-dependent organisms that require photosynthesis in order to thrive. The Light Array Module provides illumination options for both the daytime and the nights, with a range of light settings that are changeable between 400 and 700 nm in the photosynthetic spectrum. Each of the sixteen different LED types that are employed to provide spectrum flexibility can be independently adjusted to give maximal irradiances and photon flux densities of up to 3,500 mol/m2/s (micromoles reaching one square meter per second). This allows for a wide range of possible lighting effects. As a result, fueling the expansion of the market.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 4.5 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 7.1 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.0% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Danaher Corp., Agilent Technologies Inc., BMG Labtech GmbH, Becton, Dickinson and Company, BioMerieux SA, Aurora Biomed Inc., Abbot Laboratories, Endress+Hauser Group Services Ag, Hudson Robotics Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag, General Biologicals Corp., Hamilton Company, Eppendorf Ag, Siemens Ag, PerkinElmer Inc., QIAGEN GmbH, Roche Diagnostics, Merck KGaA, Tecan and Thermo Fisher Scientific, and others. Key Segment By Product, By Application, By End User, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Purchase Options Request customized purchase options to meet your research needs. Explore purchase options







Laboratory Automation Market: Segmentation Analysis

The worldwide market for Laboratory Automation may be broken down into four distinct submarkets: product, application, end-user, and region.

The global market is divided into the following categories, based on the product: automated workstations; microplate readers; automated ELISA systems; automated nucleic acid purification systems; robotic systems; software and informatics; and robotic systems. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that automated workstations would hold the biggest market share. An automated workstation, also known as a liquid handling workstation or a robotic workstation, often has a robotic arm, a pipetting module, and other automation components. Additionally, an automated workstation is frequently referred to as a robotic workstation. They are built to automate tasks such as the handling of liquids, the setting up of assays, the duplication of plates, and the processing of samples. These workstations drastically cut down on the amount of manual labor that is necessary, drastically cut down on human error, and significantly enhance the repeatability of data. As a result, the growth of the category is anticipated to be driven by these benefits during the time of the forecast.

Drug discovery, clinical diagnostics, genomics solutions, and proteomics solutions are the sub-sectors that make up the industry of laboratory automation. These sub-sectors are divided according to the application. During the time period covered by the forecast, the drug discovery sector is anticipated to hold the majority of the market share. In laboratories dedicated to the discovery of new drugs, it is possible to halve the amount of time required to develop, produce, and test a chemical. Due to the complexity of this process, it takes significantly more time. This helps to explain why there are not a lot more people involved in the process of drug discovery. In addition, a significant number of companies are focused their efforts on decreasing the risks involved with the process of developing new medications. Laboratory automation that is currently available on the market is one solution to these problems. Researchers are able to rapidly evaluate the efficacy of a number of chemicals against a specific biological target by employing high-throughput screening techniques, which are made possible by automated robots and workstations. One of the most important advantages is that they are able to test tens of thousands to a few hundred thousand agents in a short amount of time with high levels of precision. In order to automate processes in laboratories, devices such as robots and plate readers as well as specialized instrumentation control and data processing software are utilized. As a result, driving the expansion of the segment.

The global market for laboratory automation can be segmented into the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sectors, research institutes, and other types of organizations, depending on the end user of the products.

The global Laboratory Automation market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Automated Workstations

Microplate Readers

Automated ELISA Systems

Automated Nucleic Acid Purification Systems

Robotic Systems

Software & Informatics

By Application

Drug Discovery

Clinical Diagnostics

Genomics Solutions

Proteomics Solutions

By End User

Biotechnology & Pharmaceutical Industries

Research Institutes

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Laboratory Automation market include -

Danaher Corp.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

BMG Labtech GmbH

Becton

Dickinson and Company

BioMerieux SA

Aurora Biomed Inc.

Abbot Laboratories

Endress+Hauser Group Services Ag

Hudson Robotics Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ag

General Biologicals Corp.

Hamilton Company

Eppendorf Ag

Siemens Ag

PerkinElmer Inc.

QIAGEN GmbH

Roche Diagnostics

Merck KGaA

Tecan and Thermo Fisher Scientific

Key Insights from Primary Research:

According to the analysis shared by our research forecaster, the Laboratory Automation market is likely to expand at a CAGR of around 6.0% during the forecast period (2023-2030).

In terms of revenue, the Laboratory Automation market size was valued at around US$ 4.5 billion in 2022 and is projected to reach US$ 7.1 billion by 2030.

The laboratory automation industry is driven by several factors including the growing prevalence of chronic disease.

Based on the product, the automated workstations are expected to hold the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on the application, the drug discovery segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Laboratory Automation industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Laboratory Automation Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Laboratory Automation Industry?

What segments does the Laboratory Automation Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Laboratory Automation Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By Application, By End User, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the global laboratory automation market over the forecast period. The market growth in the region is attributed to the presence of major players such as Abbott, ThermoFisher Scientific, and others. These market players continuously launch innovative products to cater to end-user industries. For instance, in May 2023, the GLP Systems Track Laboratory Automation Solution was introduced by Abbott Laboratories. The GLP TLA system exhibits extraordinary efficiency by effortlessly processing 900 samples per hour by leveraging an automated sample delivery track system.

On the other hand, the Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period. With an emphasis on medication discovery and development, APAC's pharmaceutical and biotechnology industries are expanding significantly. The need for automation solutions is being driven by the critical role that laboratory automation plays in expediting the drug development process. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



