[Latest] Global Sterilization Technologies Market Size/Share Worth USD 13.75 Billion by 2030 Growing at a 6.63% CAGR: Zion Market Research

According to Zion Market Research, the global sterilization technologies market size is projected to reach USD 13.75 billion by 2030 from its value of USD 8.24 billion in 2022, at a CAGR of 6.63% during the forecast period.

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Sterilization Technologies Market By End-User (Medical Devices, Pharmaceutical, Agriculture, Food & Beverages, Manufacturing, Cosmetics, And Others), By Type (Ionizing Radiation Sterilization, Chemical & Gas Sterilization, Thermal Sterilization, Filtration Sterilization, And Others), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the global sterilization technologies market size was valued at about USD 8.24 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.63% and is anticipated to reach USD 13.75 billion by 2030."

Sterilization Technologies Market Overview:

Sterilization technologies are a set of procedures that use sophisticated equipment to disinfect or sterilize an object for safe consumption. Sterilization is the process of eliminating all forms of microbial proliferation on an object through chemical and physical means. There are numerous types of sterilization techniques and technologies, each of which offers advantages and disadvantages. They have extensive applications in numerous industries, including medical devices, cosmetics, food & beverages, medication, and spacecraft.

Sterilization and disinfection are frequently misconstrued as synonyms for the same concept. However, there is a slight distinction between the two, which relates primarily to the number of microorganisms eliminated during the procedure. For example, a disinfectant only partially eliminates certain bacteria on a surface, whereas sterilization seeks to eliminate all living organisms from the item being sterilized. Using a sterilized item poses no risk of infection. This trend will play a significant role in the industry's growth over the forecast period, as the industry for sterilization technologies is rapidly evolving.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 8.24 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 13.75 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 6.63% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered 3M Company, Sotera Health, TSO3 Inc., Steris Corporation, Advanced Sterilization Products, Belimed AG, Anderson Products, Getinge AB, Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A., Matachana Group, Sterigenics International LLC, Cantel Medical Corporation, Sterilmed Inc., Noxilizer Inc., MMM Group., and others. Segments Covered By End-User, By Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The sterilization technologies market is projected to grow at a significant rate due to the increasing application in the healthcare field

Based on end-user segmentation, medical devices was predicted to show maximum market share in the year 2022

Based on type segmentation, chemical & gas sterilization was the leading segment in 2022

On the basis of region, North America was the leading revenue generator in 2022

Sterilization Technologies Market: Growth Drivers

Increasing application in the healthcare field to drive market growth

The global sterilization technologies market is anticipated to expand due to the expanding use of these products in the medical and healthcare industries. All medical devices are continuously exposed to a variety of microorganisms. Some of these organisms may not be particularly dangerous, while others may contribute to the spread of fatal diseases. For instance, COVID-19 was one of the most contagious diseases that could readily spread through contact with previously contaminated surfaces. Sterilization technologies are the foundation of secure medical procedures, and the lack of effective techniques can have catastrophic consequences for the general population.

Sterilization Technologies Market: Restraints

Adhering to dynamic regulatory procedures is a growth limitation

The medical community is susceptible to a regulatory environment that is constantly changing and dynamic. This is due to the fact that each nation has its own safety standards and operational procedures governing the medical industry. This imposes severe growth restrictions on companies in the sterilization technologies industry, as they must keep up with the ever-changing regulations, and entering a new market can be an expensive and time-consuming endeavor.

Sterilization Technologies Market: Segmentation

The global sterilization technologies market is segmented based on end-user, type, and region.

Based on end-user, the global market segments are medical devices, pharmaceuticals, agriculture, food & beverages, manufacturing, cosmetics, and others. In 2022, the highest growth was observed in the medical devices segment led by the increasing number of medical cases worldwide, rise in geriatric population, and increased healthcare expenditure.

Based on type, the sterilization technologies industry segments are ionizing radiation sterilization, chemical & gas sterilization, thermal sterilization, filtration sterilization, and others. The highest CAGR was observed in the chemical & gas sterilization segment as these measures are the most widely known and used sterilization techniques.

Regional Analysis:

North America leads with the highest revenue share

The global market for sterilization technologies is anticipated to be led by North America over the forecast period. In 2022, the region will control more than 39 percent of the global market share. Existence of multiple safety protocols and stringent implementation policies that ensure companies operating in all end-user verticals adhere to safety standards and guidelines is one of the primary reasons for regional growth. In addition, the rise in pressure on the healthcare sector as a result of increased medical tourism and meeting the medical requirements of the regional population has contributed to an increase in the consumption of sterilization technology.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Sterilization Technologies market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global Sterilization Technologies market include;

3M Company

Sotera Health

TSO3 Inc.

Steris Corporation

Advanced Sterilization Products

Belimed AG

Anderson Products

Getinge AB

Fedegari Autoclavi S.p.A.

Matachana Group

Sterigenics International LLC

Cantel Medical Corporation

Sterilmed Inc.

Noxilizer Inc.

MMM Group.

The global Sterilization Technologies market is segmented as follows:

By End-User

Medical Devices

Pharmaceutical

Agriculture

Food & Beverages

Manufacturing

Cosmetics

Others

By Type

Ionizing Radiation Sterilization

Chemical & Gas Sterilization

Thermal Sterilization

Filtration Sterilization

Others

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Sterilization Technologies industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Sterilization Technologies Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Sterilization Technologies Industry?

What segments does the Sterilization Technologies Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Sterilization Technologies Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Full in-depth analysis of the parent market

Important changes in market dynamics

Segmentation details of the market

Former, on-going, and projected market analysis in terms of volume and value

Assessment of niche industry developments

Market share analysis

Key strategies of major players

Emerging segments and regional markets

Testimonials to companies in order to fortify their foothold in the market

