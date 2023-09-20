New EdSight Dashboards Bring Greater Data Transparency Explore and interact with Connecticut’s official education data on EdSight 9/19/2023 Governor Lamont and Commissioner Russell-Tucker Congratulate Four Connecticut Public Schools on Being Named 2023…

Press Releases

09/20/2023

New EdSight Dashboards Bring Greater Data Transparency

Explore and interact with Connecticut’s official education data on EdSight

(Hartford, CT) – Over the past year, the Connecticut State Department of Education (CSDE) has released numerous interactive and visual dashboards on its public data portal, EdSight — https://edsight.ct.gov/. These dashboards provide clear and transparent data to educators, policymakers, and community members about the state as a whole, as well as every public school district.

Through these dashboards, users can explore:

“As the leader of a public agency, I believe strongly in using data to inform our decisions, while making that same critical data transparent and available to the public,” said Commissioner of Education Charlene Russell-Tucker. “I also believe in the power of the collective; if we can all work together intentionally around a common set of metrics, there are infinite possibilities for what our students and schools can achieve.”

In addition to these dashboards, EdSight offers other reports on a range of topics. A good starting point for many users is the Connecticut Report Cards, which provide high-level information on essential indicators for every school and district in the state. Remember to check for links to “Additional Reports” that may be available. Many EdSight reports also contain "Related Links” that include “Report Notes” with detailed documentation and other resources.

As most dashboard visualizations and reports are detailed and extensive, larger screens such as laptops, desktops, or tablets are recommended for the best viewing experience. Screenshots and brief descriptions of some of the dashboards are presented below.

Resident Town Dashboard

The Resident Town Dashboard compares the performance of students across Connecticut public school types, both statewide and filtered by the student’s town of residence.

Examine chronic absenteeism, attendance rate, performance and growth on state assessments, and discipline rates.

Disaggregate by demographic and programmatic characteristics (e.g., race/ethnicity, special education status)

Students Experiencing Homelessness Dashboard

The Students Experiencing Homelessness Dashboard provides information about students experiencing homelessness in Connecticut.

Examine academic performance on state assessments and graduation rates.

View counts and percentages of students by their primary nighttime residence and demographic and programmatic characteristics.

Educator Diversity Dashboard

The Educator Diversity Dashboard assists users in visualizing educator diversity among districts. The report provides a look at the percentage of educators and students of color in districts and the state.

Compare data visually across districts and/or with the state.

Examine district rates across the state in a shaded map.

Computer Science Dashboard

The Computer Science Dashboard answers some of the following important questions about the state of computer science education in high schools across Connecticut:

How many students have access to/participate in computer science courses?

How does student participation in computer science courses vary by student group?

What are the most popular courses?

Resource Allocation Review

The Resource Allocation Review (RAR) combines finance data with school-level descriptors (e.g., school-level/size/type, student demographics). It provides a tool to analyze equity and efficiency concerns regarding how education resources are allocated among schools, districts, and student groups.

Examine Per Pupil Expenditures by School Type using the Dashboard page.

Compare Per Pupil Expenditures across districts and schools using the Compare Tool page.

College Enrollment, Persistence, and Graduation Dashboard

The College Enrollment, Persistence, and Graduation Dashboard examines a student’s enrollment in college within one year of high school graduation, persistence (returned for a second year), and graduation from college within four years and six years. It also allows users to view progress of high school graduates up to six years after graduation and visually compare metrics on an interactive map.

Examine data for a school, district, or the state.

Disaggregate by demographic and programmatic characteristics (e.g., race/ethnicity, special education status).

Pandemic Recovery Dashboard

The Pandemic Recovery Dashboard compares how overall achievement on state assessments has changed from 2018-19 (pre-pandemic).

Examine the Performance Index and the Change in Performance Index from 2018-19.

Visualize change with either a static or animated bubble plot.

