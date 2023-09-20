Books for Less expanding South Carolina footprint to Oconee County with second distribution facility

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Books for Less, a wholesale book distributor, announced today it is opening a new warehouse distribution operation in Oconee County. The company’s $3.9 million investment will create 20 new jobs.

Headquartered in Bridgeton, New Jersey, Books for Less sells deeply discounted overstock books from publishers and bookstore returns. The company is in the process of repurposing a 190,000 square-foot facility located at 100 Dunlop Drive in Westminster. In addition, Books for Less has an existing warehouse distribution facility in Easley.

Operations are expected to be online in the first quarter of 2024. Individuals interested in joining the Books for Less team should email Michael Shmuely.

QUOTES

“Books for Less is looking forward to opening our new facility in Oconee County. The building we have purchased is ideal for our operation and will allow us to expand in the future. The location meets the needs of our growing customer base and the workforce is well suited for our operation. We greatly appreciate the support we have received from Oconee County and the State of South Carolina in helping to facilitate our project.” -Books for Less President Michael Shmuely

“With a $3.9 million investment that will generate 20 new jobs, Books for Less is making a substantial impact in Oconee County. This additional Books for Less operation offers the company new opportunities to meet its customers’ informational needs and further expand its impact in South Carolina and beyond.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“We are pleased Books for Less sees such strong potential in South Carolina’s workforce and economic climate that the company chose to open a second warehouse distribution operation in our state. Congratulations to Books for Less on its continued growth and success.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“Books For Less and their new distribution facility in Oconee County will be an asset to our area. We welcome their continued expansion in the Upstate and are delighted they will call Westminster home. With this latest investment in our citizens, we look forward to a great partnership and adding to the success of Books for Less.”-Senate President Thomas C. Alexander

“It’s another “top shelf for business” moment in Oconee County with Books for Less selecting Oconee County for their new book distribution facility. The project will be a tremendous benefit to Westminster and Oconee County as the operation will repurpose one of the oldest industrial buildings in Oconee County and brings vitality to it with new jobs and investments. We greatly appreciate Books for Less selecting our community for their operation and wish them tremendous success.” -Jamie Gilbert, President and CEO, Oconee Economic Alliance

FIVE FAST FACTS