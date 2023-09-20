Man Arrested in Homicide of Missing Person

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have arrested a man in connection to the homicide of a missing person who was last seen on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast.

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 42-year-old Anthony Jordan was reported missing. During the investigation into Mr. Jordan’s disappearance, detectives located evidence that Mr. Jordan was the victim of a fatal stabbing that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast.

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Lewis Jones, of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed—Felony Murder and Second Degree Murder while Armed.

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

