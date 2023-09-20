Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,537 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 469,544 in the last 365 days.

Man Arrested in Homicide of Missing Person

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Homicide Branch have arrested a man in connection to the homicide of a missing person who was last seen on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast.

 

On Tuesday, August 8, 2023, 42-year-old Anthony Jordan was reported missing. During the investigation into Mr. Jordan’s disappearance, detectives located evidence that Mr. Jordan was the victim of a fatal stabbing that occurred on Friday, August 4, 2023, in the 2500 block of Pomeroy Road, Southeast.

 

On Tuesday, September 19, 2023, pursuant to a DC Superior Court arrest warrant, members of the Capital Area Regional Fugitive Task Force arrested 27-year-old Lewis Jones, of Southeast, DC. He was transported to the Homicide Branch where he was charged with First Degree Murder while Armed—Felony Murder and Second Degree Murder while Armed.

 

This case remains under investigation. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $25,000 to anyone that provides information which leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for each homicide committed in the District of Columbia. Anyone with information about this case is asked to call the police at 202-727-9099. Additionally, anonymous information may be submitted to the department’s TEXT TIP LINE by sending a text message to 50411.

 

 

###

You just read:

Man Arrested in Homicide of Missing Person

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more