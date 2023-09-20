Automated Cell Counters Market Size Will Attain USD 13.2 Billion by 2030 Registering a Promising CAGR of 7.75% - Exclusive Report by Zion Market Research

Increased alcohol and cigar smoking, an unhealthy and chaotic lifestyle, and changing food habits have driven the global automated cell counters industry. Medical equipment manufacturing and use in Canadian & U.S. hospitals and clinics will drive the fastest CAGR for North American automated cell counts.

NEW YORK, USA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “ Automated Cell Counters Market - By Application (Cell Lines, Blood Cells, And Microbial Cells), By Product Type (Fluorescence Image-Based Cell Counter, Coulter Counter, And Flow Cytometers), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global automated cell counters market size was valued at about USD 9.1 billion in 2022. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.75% and is anticipated to reach USD 13.2 billion by 2030.”

Automated Cell Counters Market Overview:

Automated cell counters are electronic instruments that can determine the number of cells in plants, animals, humans, viruses, bacteria, and other organisms. In addition, the process of cell counting begins with the loading of a section into an automated cell counter, which is then transmitted over a thin tube. In addition, these products have a variety of uses in lab experiments for counting cells.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2022 USD 9.1 Billion Market Forecast in 2030 USD 13.2 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.75% Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023- 2030 Key Companies Covered Thermo Fischer Scientific; Abbott Laboratories; Countstar Inc.; Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.; Agilent Technologies Inc.; Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher); F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd; Chemometec A/S; ALIGNEDGENETICS; Nanoentek; Olympus Corporation; MERCK KGaA; Sysmex Corporation; Nexcelom Bioscience LLC., and others. Segments Covered By Application, By Product Type, and By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





Key Insights from Primary Research

The global automated cell counters market is anticipated to grow rapidly over the forecast timeline owing to a prominent surge in the cases of diseases such as cancer, HIV, diphtheria, measles, and other kinds of blood disorders.

In terms of product type, the fluorescence image-based cell counter segment is slated to register the highest CAGR over the analysis period.

Based on application, the blood cells segment is expected to dominate the segmental growth over the assessment timeline.

Region-wise, the North American automated cell counters industry is projected to register the fastest CAGR during the assessment timeline.

Automated Cell Counters Market: Growth Factors

Rise in the incidences of chronic diseases globally will steer the global market expansion by 2030

Cancer, HIV, diphtheria, measles, and other types of blood disorders will drive the global automated cell counters market trends. A surge in the need for counting cells for diagnosis and treatment of chronic illness will further embellish the expansion of the global market. According to a report published by the WHO in November 2021, nearly 38 million people contracted HIV in 2020. Moreover, in 2020, approximately 7,000,000 people perished due to HIV. In addition, an increase in scientific and technological advancements will facilitate the global expansion of the market.

In the coming years, the market for new automated cell analyzers will be propelled by a combination of favorable government policies and massive investments in research activities. New product launches have had a positive impact on the expansion of each market and will continue to do so in the near future.

Automated Cell Counters Market: Restraints

High product costs can impede global industry expansion over the next eight years

Huge costs and lack of availability of skilled professionals can hinder the growth of the global automated cell counters industry. Furthermore, poor healthcare facilities in emerging economies are anticipated to halt the expansion of the global industry.

Automated Cell Counters Market: Segmentation

The global automated cell counters market is sectored into product type, application, and region.

In terms of product type, the global automated cell counters market is segregated into fluorescence image-based cell counter, coulter counter, and flow cytometers segments. Furthermore, the fluorescence image-based cell counter segment, which gathered nearly a fourth-fifth of the global market revenue share in 2022, is projected to register the fastest CAGR in the next couple of years.

Based on the application, the global automated cell counters industry is sectored into cell lines, blood cells, and microbial segments. Furthermore, the blood cells segment, which garnered a huge chunk of the global industry share in 2022, is forecast to dominate the global industry over the analysis timespan.

Regional Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is set to retain dominant position in the global automated cell counters market over 2023-2030

Asia-Pacific, which accounted for roughly two-fifths of the global automated cell counters market's revenue in 2022, will be the dominant region during the forecast period. In addition, the growth of the regional market can be affected by an increase in the presence of multinational corporations in the countries. In addition, the enormous demand for toxicology testing equipment and personalized medication in countries like Japan and China will expand the regional market. In addition, the rise of chronic diseases in Asia's emerging economies will further influence regional market trends.

In the coming years, the North American automated cell counters industry will experience the highest CAGR due to the rise in the production of medical devices as well as its use in hospitals and clinics in countries such as Canada and the United States.

Competitive Players:

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global Automated Cell Counters market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors. Some of the main players in the global Automated Cell Counters market include;

Thermo Fischer Scientific

Abbott Laboratories

Countstar Inc.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Agilent Technologies Inc.

Beckman Coulter Inc. (Danaher)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

Chemometec A/S

ALIGNEDGENETICS

Nanoentek

Olympus Corporation

MERCK KGaA

Sysmex Corporation

Nexcelom Bioscience LLC.

The global Automated Cell Counters market is segmented as follows:

By Application

Cell Lines

Blood Cells

Microbial Cells

By Product Type

Fluorescence Image-based Cell Counter

Coulter Counter

Flow Cytometers

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



