VOLKERT JOINT VENTURE TO PROVIDE PROGRAM AND PROJECT MANAGEMENT SERVICES FOR CITY OF NORFOLK’S COASTAL RESILIENCE PROGRAM

Norfolk, Virginia, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Volkert, Inc. announces the City of Norfolk has selected Norfolk Resilience Partners, a joint venture among AECOM, Moffatt & Nichol, and Volkert, to provide program and project management services in support of its $2.6B Coastal Storm Risk Management (CSRM) Program. Volkert will serve as a program management partner, which includes leading real estate services, utility relocation, and construction services, and supporting engineering design, environmental compliance, and grant management.

“The City of Norfolk is a valued partner, and we are proud to be a part of the mutual vision for a sustainable future for their citizens and the region,” said Keith Weakley, PE, DBIA, Volkert senior vice president, Mid-Atlantic region.

In collaboration with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers (USACE) the Norfolk Resilience Partners will support the City’s implementation of the CSRM program, which includes comprehensive flood risk reduction solutions to increase resiliency for major storm events impacting the City. Norfolk was identified as highly vulnerable to flooding by the USACE, based on having one of the highest rates of relative sea level rise among the Atlantic coastal communities.

“As a Norfolk native and homeowner, I am fully invested in the future of Norfolk and committed to our shared goal of building resilience together,” said Volkert’s Christine Fuller, PE, deputy program manager for the project. “I have enjoyed a 15-year working relationship with the City of Norfolk with a focus on program management, interagency coordination, and civil/structural engineering. I know the people and processes that are integral to this program and am grateful for the opportunity to contribute to its successful implementation.”

Norfolk Resilience Partners’ main mission is to strengthen and prioritize Norfolk’s infrastructure to adapt to climate changes and protect against coastal storm risk for years to come, while maintaining the City’s livable coastal character. This includes a system of floodwalls with levees, surge barriers, nature-based features, tide gates, pump stations, and non-structural elements such as home elevations, basement fills, and floodproofing. The project will be divided into five implementation phases: four phases associated with four watershed areas (Downtown, Pretty Lake, Lafayette River, Broad Creek) and the fifth phase to provide non-structural solutions across the City.

“We’re excited to be one of the world’s leaders in coastal and urban resiliency solutions that are going to be delivered through this very important CSRM program,” said Matthew Simons, Norfolk Deputy Resilience Officer. “As a team, the City, USACE, and Norfolk Resilience Partners, we are ready to implement and deliver flood management solutions to enhance the life, safety, and longevity of our community, residents, and City.”

“Volkert has had its roots in the cities of the Atlantic and Gulf coasts for nearly a century. We have always been dedicated to the resilience of these communities because they are our homes, and we are excited to be a part of delivering these improvements for the City of Norfolk,” said Thomas A. Hand, PE, Volkert Chairman and CEO.

To learn more about the Norfolk Coastal Storm Risk Management Program, please visit: www.resilientnorfolk.com

About Volkert: Volkert is an award-winning professional services firm committed to expanding, enhancing, and protecting the built and natural environments. Planning, design, and engineering are at the heart of Volkert’s practice. Consistently ranked among the nation’s top 100 engineering firms, Volkert is proud to serve its valued clients with innovative, multidisciplinary approaches to existing and emerging challenges in the transportation, nature-based and green infrastructure, energy, and program management sectors.

