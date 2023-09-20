Global Lawn Mowers Market Size Gears Up for Remarkable Growth: CAGR of 6.5% Predicted, Surpassing USD 46.6 Billion by 2030

[221 + Pages Report] According to a market research study published by Zion Market Research, the demand analysis of Global Lawn Mowers Market size & share revenue was valued at around USD 28.2 billion in 2022 and is estimated to grow about USD 46.6 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of approximately 6.5% between 2023 and 2030. The key market players are listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are Briggs Stratton, Fiskars, American Honda Motor Co. Inc., Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Ariens Company, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robomow Friendly House, The Toro Company, and others.

Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled "Lawn Mowers Market By Product (Manual, Electric, Petrol, Robotic And Others), By End-Use (Residential And Commercial), And By Region - Global And Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, And Forecasts 2023 – 2030"

What are Lawn Mowers? How big is the Lawn Mowers Industry?

Report Overview:

A lawn mower is a piece of machinery that can have one or more blades that revolve in order to cut the grass to an even height. Manually propelling lawn mower blades is also an option, and this can be accomplished by utilizing either an internal combustion engine or an electric motor as an independent power source. There are typically multiple settings on a lawn mower that allow the operator to change the height to which the grass is cut. Due to consumers' growing interest in gardening activities such as backyard landscaping, backyard cooking, and backyard beautification, the market for lawn mowers is expected to have growth potential throughout the course of the forecast period. The rise in the number of households with two incomes makes it possible for more money to be spent on consumer goods, landscaping, and yard maintenance; all of these factors will contribute to the expansion of the market for lawnmowers throughout the course of the period of time that has been anticipated.

Global Lawn Mowers Market: Growth Factors

The expansion of the industry is being driven by the rising demand for gardens and lawns.

The key element driving expansion in the lawn mowers market is the ever-increasing demand for garden and lawn care equipment. Consumers' interest in gardening-related activities, such as grass upkeep, backyard beautification, and backyard barbecues, has greatly increased over the past 10 years. This interest includes gardening in general. The market is expected to expand as a result of the rising popularity of a variety of sports, such as lawn tennis, croquet, cricket, football, hockey, and rugby, over the time in question. As a result of improved living conditions and a growing interest in gardening as a pastime, it is predicted that the demand for lawn mowers would increase throughout the course of the period covered by the projection. As a result, boosting the growth of the market during the time included in the forecast.

The Lawn Mowers Market: Limiting Factors

Growing worries about the environment act as a brake on market expansion.

There are a few negatives to lawn mower machines that you should be aware of, despite the fact that these devices have many benefits. One of the greatest drawbacks of lawn mowers is that they produce a substantial number of pollutants, which is one of the primary factors contributing to significant environmental problems. The usage of these devices is currently subject to a number of stringent rules that are being enforced by governments in a variety of different countries. The United States Environmental Protection Agency estimates that the pollution produced by a brand new gas-powered lawn mower is equivalent to that produced by 11 brand new automobiles driven for one hour. This demonstrates that lawnmowers are detrimental to the health of the environment. The combustion of gasoline in older two-stroke engines is subpar, with approximately 30 percent of the fuel being wasted due to incomplete combustion.

The Opportunities Present in the Lawn Mowers Market

The increasing number of new product launches presents a lucrative prospect for market expansion.

It is anticipated that the increasing number of product launches in the lawn mowers sector would be the primary driver of market growth throughout the forecast period. For instance, John Deere, a world leader in producing cutting-edge and powerful grass equipment, will add the brand-new Z370R Electric ZTrakTM Residential Zero Turn Mower to its portfolio of products intended for the future in February of 2023. Homeowners that want to simply maintain the appearance of their yard with less upkeep, simpler operation, and higher operator comfort due to less noise and vibration when mowing might benefit from the John Deere electric residential zero-turn mower. Customers can expect an exceptional level of quality from a John Deere mower, and the new Z370R Electric ZTrak delivers that, in addition to providing an additional jolt of energy to propel them into the future. The new Z370R Electric ZTrak gives landowners options when evaluating their requirements for lawn care. As a result, we anticipate that this will propel sales growth.

The Problems Facing the Lawn Mowers Market

Dependence on the seasons and the weather presents a difficulty to the expansion of the business.

The demand for lawn mowers is quite cyclical and is highly impacted by the many types of weather that occur throughout the year. The spring and summer seasons are typically the busiest for businesses because this is the time of year when grass grows the most rapidly and requires the most maintenance. It's possible that during the winter months, sales in regions that get harsh winters will drop significantly. As a result, seasonality and dependence on the weather are anticipated to be important difficulties for the growth of the lawn mower market over the period covered by the estimate.

Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2022 USD 28.2 billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 46.6 billion CAGR Growth Rate 6.5% CAGR Base Year 2022 Forecast Years 2023-2030 Key Market Players Briggs Stratton, Fiskars, American Honda Motor Co. Inc., Deere & Company, Falcon Garden Tools, Ariens Company, Husqvarna Group, MTD Products, Robert Bosch GmbH, Robomow Friendly House, The Toro Company, and others. Key Segment By Product, By End-use, and By Region Major Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East &, Africa

Lawn Mowers Market: Segmentation Analysis

The global market for lawn mowers may be broken down into three distinct categories: product, end-use, and region.

The global market can be segmented into manual, electric, petrol-powered, robotic, and other categories, depending on the product in question. During the time period under consideration, it is anticipated that the electric subsegment will have the majority share of the market. Electric lawn mowers have gained a lot of popularity in recent years as a result of their reduced impact on the natural world, increased ease of use, and advanced technological capabilities. Customers are selecting ecologically friendly lawn care solutions as a result of increased concerns about air pollution and climate change, which has resulted in an increase in demand for electric versions. Additionally, continuous improvements in battery technology have resulted in longer runtimes and quicker charge periods for cordless electric mowers. This is an advantage for homeowners. The addition of convenient smart features like as app-based control and monitoring has also contributed to their growing popularity. Therefore, contributing to the expansion of the segment.

The home sector and the commercial sector are the two sub-sectors that make up the lawn mowers industry, respectively. Over the course of the projected period, it is anticipated that the residential sector would gain the biggest market share. Lawn mowers are most commonly put to use for gardening duties in residential settings; but, in commercial settings, they are more often put to use for substantial landscaping jobs and for the maintenance of grass. After 2021, there was a growth in the demand for lawnmowers in the residential sector, which eventually reached a peak of USD 18 billion in 2022. This increased demand can be traced to the expansion of remote working conditions throughout the world. These situations provide customers the leisure to enjoy hobbies like gardening or do-it-yourself gardening from the convenience of their own homes, which drives up demand for gardening products. As people began to spend more time at home, there was a corresponding rise in demand for gardening-related goods; it is projected that this pattern will carry on for at least the next two years. As a result, fueling the expansion of the market.

The global Lawn Mowers market is segmented as follows:

By Product

Manual

Electric

Petrol

Robotic

Others

By End-use

Residential

Commercial

Competitive Landscape

Some of the main competitors dominating the global Lawn Mowers market include -

Briggs Stratton

Fiskars

American Honda Motor Co. Inc.

Deere & Company

Falcon Garden Tools

Ariens Company

Husqvarna Group

MTD Products

Robert Bosch GmbH

Robomow Friendly House

The Toro Company

Key Insights from Primary Research:

The Lawn Mowers industry is driven by several factors such as growing urbanization and a growing hobby of individuals for gardening.

Based on the product, the electric segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Based on the end-use, the residential segment is expected to capture the largest market share over the forecast period.

Based on region, North America is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the market size and growth rate forecast for Lawn Mowers industry?

What are the main driving factors propelling the Lawn Mowers Market forward?

What are the leading companies in the Lawn Mowers Industry?

What segments does the Lawn Mowers Market cover?

How can I receive a free copy of the Lawn Mowers Market sample report and company profiles?

Key Offerings:

Market Size & Forecast by Revenue | 2023−2030

Market Dynamics – Leading Trends, Growth Drivers, Restraints, and Investment Opportunities

Market Segmentation – A detailed analysis By Product, By End-use, and By Region

Competitive Landscape – Top Key Vendors and Other Prominent Vendors

Regional Analysis:

North America is expected to dominate the market growth over the forecast period

North America is expected to dominate the global lawn mowers market over the forecast period. The development of cutting-edge lawn mowers by market players, along with the rising trend of urban gardening and landscaping in residential and commercial projects in developed nations in the region, is boosting market expansion in the area throughout the projected period. Moreover, longer working hours and hectic lifestyles brought on by globalization typically influence home chores and free time. Because of this, more individuals are looking for other methods to obtain more leisure time by cutting back on or doing away with the time needed for mowing the lawn, which increases demand in the area. Self-propelled walk-behind electric lawn mowers with transmission power in the drive wheels have simple controls and are lightweight, which helps the region develop. On the other hand, Europe also holds a significant market share in the lawn mowers market. The market growth in the region is attributed to Europe's diverse landscapes, ranging from large suburban lawns to small urban gardens, and expansive public parks, which contribute to the demand for a variety of lawn mowers. Thus, this is expected to drive the market growth in the region.

By Region

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe France UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



