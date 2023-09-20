Dynamic Partnership Breaks Barriers for Underserved Salt Lake City Students Providing Path to Leadership

NBA Foundation sponsors the expansion of INROADS College Links Program

SALT LAKE CITY, UT, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Students in Salt Lake City will soon have early exposure to mentorship, college preparation, and career exploration opportunities through the INROADS College Links program. With generous support from the NBA Foundation, College Links will empower the next generation of change-makers through programming that equips them with essential professional skills that foster leadership.

The launch event for College Links in the Salt Lake City market will take place on September 26th, 2023, from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Salt Lake City Public Library Main Branch Conference Center (RSVP here). The program aims to foster an inclusive and fair workforce by offering resources and opportunities to students from underrepresented and underserved backgrounds to empower them to shape their futures.

"This program has a proven track record of guiding students toward success in college and beyond," said Forest T. Harper Jr., President and CEO of INROADS. "Bringing this program to Salt Lake City has life-changing implications for the students, their families, and their communities. We are honored and grateful for the NBA Foundation's invaluable support."

INROADS and the NBA Foundation are fully committed to creating avenues for underserved youth and enabling them to reach their full potential. The College Links program exemplifies this commitment by providing equitable opportunities for minorities that contribute to the advancement of society.

“College Links adeptly equips students with the necessary resources for success, and we look forward to expanding its impact to Salt Lake City,” said Greg Taylor, Executive Director of the NBA Foundation. “Through our partnership with INROADS, the NBA Foundation continues to invest in the growth and development of the next generation of diverse leaders.”

The INROADS College Links program is currently active in Atlanta, Birmingham, Charleston, West Virginia, Chicago, Cincinnati, Dallas, Detroit, Houston, Nashville, Oakland, Orlando, New York/New Jersey, San Antonio, the Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul., and Washington D.C. College Links plans to expand its presence to Charlotte, St. Louis, Chicago, and Denver in the upcoming months, aiming to establish itself in 25 cities by 2025.

About INROADS

Founded in 1970, INROADS delivers innovative programs and creative solutions that identify, accelerate, and elevate the development of underrepresented talent throughout their careers. Through this development, students become equipped for corporate and community leadership that effects community renewal, social change and elevates economic status and quality of life. INROADS has more than 30,000 alumni, over 900 interns and serves 4,000+ students and 200 corporate clients. Learn more at INROADS.org and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, and LinkedIn: @INROADSInc.

About the NBA Foundation

Created in August 2020, the NBA Foundation is the league’s first-ever charitable foundation dedicated to driving economic opportunity for Black youth. The Foundation invests in local and national organizations that promote school-to-career and workforce development opportunities. For more information visit nbafoundation.com.

