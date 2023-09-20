Xtra Magazine Becomes First LGBTQ2S+ News Outlet in the World to Join The Trust Project
Xtra’s Commitment to Transparency, Accuracy, Inclusion and Fairness in Journalism Recognized by Innovative International Consortium of News Organizations
Generations of LGBTQ2S+ readers have turned to Xtra Magazine for news and views they can trust...It’s fantastic that we now have the Trust Project’s stamp of approval”TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, September 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Xtra Magazine, one of the world’s leading independent LGBTQ2S+ publications, has become the first queer media outlet to join the Trust Project, an international consortium of news organizations committed to transparency, accuracy, inclusion and fairness.
— Gordon Bowness, executive editor of Xtra
The move signals to readers Xtra’s commitment to counter the current flood of disinformation online. Xtra has implemented the Trust Project’s 8 Trust Indicators® to help readers and viewers easily recognize trustworthy news. It joins 300 news outlets committed to socially responsible journalism — Xtra is the first queer and trans publication to join the consortium.
Xtra joins the Trust Project just a few months after taking home gold for General Excellence in the midsize category at the 2023 Digital Publishing Awards. The DPA Jury recognized Xtra as “a beacon for reliable, in-depth coverage” at a time when queer rights are under renewed attack.
“Generations of LGBTQ2S+ readers have turned to Xtra Magazine for news and views they can trust,” says Gordon Bowness, executive editor of Xtra. “It’s fantastic that we now have the Trust Project’s stamp of approval; current and future readers will have an even clearer understanding of how we work to earn that trust.”
The ability to access and identify trusted journalism is more important than ever as Meta is actively blocking news from the Instagram and Facebook feeds of Canadians. The tech giant began removing news from its platforms in August 2023 as a response to Bill C-18, legislation that would force big tech companies to compensate Canadian media organizations for hosting news content on their platforms.
Xtra Magazine underwent an extensive process to implement the 8 Trust Indicators® – strengthening policies, training staff and restructuring its site for transparency. The 8 Trust Indicators® are a widely accepted integrity and accountability standard developed by the Trust Project in collaboration with the public and news organizations worldwide. The Indicators help people know who and what is behind any given news story by being transparent about journalistic standards and policies, journalist expertise and location, how stories are labelled, references cited, methods of reporting, the diversity of voices and how readers can engage with the publication.
“We proudly welcome Xtra Magazine into the global Trust Project. Their commitment to accuracy, inclusion, impartiality and accountability underscores journalism’s vital role in every community — and throughout democracy,” said Sally Lehrman, founder and chief executive of the Trust Project. “Together, the Trust Project Network amplifies integrity-based journalism and slows the spread of false and misleading claims around the world.”
About the Trust Project:
The Trust Project is a 501 (c) 3 nonprofit working with a global network of news organizations to affirm and amplify journalism’s commitment to transparency, accuracy and inclusion. The Trust Indicators® are a collaborative, journalism-generated standard for news that helps both people and algorithms easily assess the authority and integrity of news. For more, visit https://thetrustproject.org/faq/.
About Xtra Magazine:
Xtra is a world-leading LGBTQ2S+ digital publication and community platform. Founded in 1984 by Pink Triangle Press, Xtra is a mission-driven online magazine covering queer and trans culture, politics, sex, relationships and health. Xtra aims to break boundaries, think outside of binaries and build bridges within our communities and beyond.
