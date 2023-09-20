AI in Cybersecurity Market Size

The increasing trend of adoption of IoT, tremendous growth in connected devices & vulnerability of Wi-Fi networks to security threats are driving market growth.

Allied Market Research published a new report, titled, " The AI in Cybersecurity Market Reach to USD 154.8 Billion by 2032 | Top Players such as - NVIDIA, Micron & AWS." The report offers an extensive analysis of key growth strategies, drivers, opportunities, key segment, Porter's Five Forces analysis, and competitive landscape.

The global AI in cybersecurity market was valued at USD 19.2 billion in 2022, and is projected to reach USD 154.8 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 23.6% from 2023 to 2032.

The global AI in cybersecurity market growth is attributed to factors such as the rise in demand for enhanced security solutions, the increasing number of cyber-attacks in several industries, and the rising adoption of digitalization in security solutions. However, the high implementation cost of AI in cybersecurity solutions, and the dearth of skilled cybersecurity experts and education hamper market growth. Furthermore, increasing investments and innovation strategies and the surge in demand for real-time threat detection is anticipated to provide lucrative growth opportunities for the global AI in cybersecurity market in the upcoming years.

The AI in cybersecurity market is segmented into offering, deployment mode, security type, technology industry vertical, and region. By offering, it is bifurcated into hardware, software and service. By deployment mode, it is divided into on-premises and cloud. By security type, it is categorized into network security, endpoint security, application security, and cloud security. By technology, it is segregated into machine learning (ML), natural language processing (NLP), and content-aware computing. By industry vertical, the market is classified into BFSI, retail and e-commerce, healthcare, automotive & transportation, government and defense, manufacturing, and others. Region wise, it is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA.

Based on security type, the network security segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for nearly two-fifths of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is projected to rule the roost by 2032. Machine learning in security continually learns by examining data to locate trends, enabling users to more effectively detect malware in encrypted communications and identify insider risks. However, the cloud security segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.4% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective cloud-based cybersecurity to protect customer privacy is further expected to propel global market growth.

Based on technology, the machine learning (ML) segment held the highest market share in 2022, accounting for more than half of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue, and is estimated to maintain its leadership status throughout the forecast period. Machine learning in security continually learns by examining data to locate trends, enabling users to more effectively detect malware in encrypted communications and identify insider risks. However, the context-aware computing segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR of 27.1% from 2023 to 2032. The increasing demand for effective cloud-based cybersecurity to protect customer privacy is further expected to propel global market growth.

Based on region, North America garnered the major market share in 2022, holding nearly two-fifths of the global AI in cybersecurity market revenue. The region's robust industrial sector, including manufacturing, automotive, and logistics, has been an early adopter of AI in cybersecurity that is anticipated to propel the growth of the market, which is further anticipated to propel the growth of the market in this region. However, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period. The same region would also cite the fastest CAGR of 27.7% from 2023 to 2032.

The market players operating in the AI in cybersecurity market analysis are Intel Corporation, IBM Corporation, NVIDIA Corporation, Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Amazon Web Services, Inc., Palo Alto Networks, Inc., Microsoft Corporation, Cisco Systems, Inc., Micron Technology Inc., and Gen Digital Inc.

COVID-19 Scenario:

● The COVID-19 pandemic had a significant impact on the global AI in cybersecurity industry. The increasing adoption of real-time threat detection solutions in security operations has proliferated the demand for AI in cybersecurity market. It is the key to optimizing cyber security processes with the integration of advanced technologies such as AI, ML, and including cloud solutions.

● Furthermore, there is a rise in the need for proactive and prompt threat identification and response in organizations, as cyber-attacks expand and become more complex and prevalent. Leveraging automation trends and the use of smart data in security solutions could lead to advanced real-time threat protection. These factors have propelled the growth of AI in cybersecurity solutions among industries.

