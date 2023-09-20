The dynamics of the osteosarcoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

New York, USA, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Osteosarcoma Market to Grow Rapidly by 2032, Assesses DelveInsight | Leading Companies - MedPacto, Y-mAbs, QSAM, BioEclipse, Cellectar Biosciences, BioAtla, Salarius, Jazz, Fusion, Sumitomo Pharma Oncology

The dynamics of the osteosarcoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years owing to the improvement in the diagnosis methodologies, rising awareness of the disease, incremental healthcare spending worldwide, and the expected launch of emerging therapies.

DelveInsight’s Osteosarcoma Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, osteosarcoma emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2019 to 2032, segmented into 7MM [the United States, the EU-4 (Italy, Spain, France, and Germany), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Key Takeaways from the Osteosarcoma Market Report

As per DelveInsight’s analysis, the osteosarcoma market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR by 2032.

As per DelveInsight’s estimates, the total incident population of osteosarcoma in the 7MM was ~2,200 in 2022.

Leading osteosarcoma companies such as MedPacto, Inc., Y-mAbs Therapeutics, QSAM Therapeutics, Inc., Beta, Inc., George Clinical Pty Ltd, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., BioAtla, Inc., Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Inhibrx, Inc., NextPoint Therapeutics, Inc., Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc., and others are developing novel Osteosarcoma drugs that can be available in the Osteosarcoma market in the coming years.

and others are developing novel Osteosarcoma drugs that can be available in the Osteosarcoma market in the coming years. Some of the key therapies for osteosarcoma treatment include Vactosertib, GM-CSF, 153-Sm-DOTMP (Samarium-153-DOTMP), ZN-c3, OST31-164, CRX100 suspension for infusion, CLR 131, CAB-AXL-ADC, Seclidemstat, Lurbinectedin, [225]-FPI-2059, TP-1287, VAL-413, INBRX-109, NPX267, ENV-101 (taladegib), and others.

Osteosarcoma Overview

Osteosarcoma is the most frequent type of bone cancer that arises in the bone’s osteoblast cells. It mostly affects the lengthy bones around the knee. The causes of osteosarcoma are unknown, although risk factors include radiation, fast bone growth, hereditary abnormalities, and the presence of certain benign bone disorders. Pain is the most prevalent sign of osteosarcoma; it may come and go initially, but it ultimately becomes constant. Some patients may experience swelling or a lump in the region of the tumor. If the tumor is in the leg, the patient may develop a limp. Osteosarcoma weakens the bones, and patients may experience pathologic bone fractures in the tumor location. In addition to a thorough medical history and physical examination, imaging tests for osteosarcoma may include X-rays, computed tomography (CT) scans, magnetic resonance imaging (MRI), positron emission tomography (PET) scans, complete blood count (CBC) and other blood tests, and tumor biopsy.





Osteosarcoma Epidemiology Segmentation

The osteosarcoma epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current osteosarcoma patient pool and forecasted trends for the seven individual major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders.

The osteosarcoma market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2019–2032 in the 7MM segmented into:

Total Osteosarcoma Incident Cases

Osteosarcoma Gender-specific Incident Cases

Osteosarcoma Age-specific Incident Cases

Osteosarcoma Stage-specific Incident Cases

Osteosarcoma Subtypes-specific Incident Cases

Osteosarcoma Site-specific Incident Cases

Osteosarcoma Treatment Market

In general, the most common treatment techniques for osteosarcoma include chemotherapy, surgery, and radiation therapy. Despite several unique clinical and scientific findings, little minor progress has been made in osteosarcoma treatment since a major survival improvement in the late 1980s with the inclusion of chemotherapy in surgery. Radiation affects proliferating cells, both normal and cancerous, in the late stages of the cell cycle. Moist desquamation, edema, ulceration, and skin necrosis are early outcomes of tumor irradiation. Later consequences include baldness, bone resorption, bone necrosis, tumor induction, bone fibrosis, and pathologic fracture. Cisplatin, doxorubicin, ifosfamide, and high-dose methotrexate with leucovorin calcium rescue (HDMTX) are the most commonly utilized chemotherapy medicines or a combination of these. The usage of these medicines results in a 60-70% increase in overall survival. However, successful treatment is attained in approximately 70% of patients with localized illness and 20-30% of patients with metastatic disease, indicating that disease in the later stages has a dismal prognosis.

Aside from these treatment regimens, there are only a few FDA-approved medications for osteosarcoma, including FUSILEV and KHAPZORY, both folate analogs used to rescue patients after high-dose methotrexate therapy.FUSILEV was approved by the FDA in 2008, and its patent recently expired, causing it to be removed from the market. The company later released KHAPZORY, a medicine with the same generic (levoleucovorin). The drug was later authorized by the FDA for the same indication in 2018. Furthermore, the European Commission awarded IDM Pharm a marketing authorization applicable throughout the European Union for MEPACT in March 2009.

Key Osteosarcoma Therapies and Companies

Vactosertib: MedPacto, Inc.

GM-CSF: Y-mAbs Therapeutics

153-Sm-DOTMP (Samarium-153-DOTMP): QSAM Therapeutics, Inc.

ZN-c3: Beta, Inc.

OST31-164: George Clinical Pty Ltd

CRX100 suspension for infusion: BioEclipse Therapeutics

CLR 131: Cellectar Biosciences, Inc.

CAB-AXL-ADC: BioAtla, Inc.

Seclidemstat: Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC

Lurbinectedin: Jazz Pharmaceuticals

[225]-FPI-2059: Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc.

TP-1287: Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc.

VAL-413: Valent Technologies, LLC

INBRX-109: Inhibrx, Inc.

NPX267: NextPoint Therapeutics, Inc.

ENV-101 (taladegib): Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc.

Osteosarcoma Market Dynamics

The dynamics of the osteosarcoma market are anticipated to change in the coming years. The increased occurrence of osteosarcoma has boosted the osteosarcoma market. In addition, treatment advancements over time, as well as newly updated recommendations have also contributed to the growth of the osteosarcoma market. Furthermore, for osteosarcoma, immunotherapies such as PD-L1 inhibitors and CTLA4 inhibitors are being studied. Genetic and other disease-related biomarkers have received little attention in medication development. There aren’t any approved medications for chemo-resistant disease or maintenance therapy. Moreover, the anticipated introduction of emerging therapies with improved efficacy and a further improvement in the diagnosis rate are expected to drive the growth of the osteosarcoma market in the 7MM.

However, several factors are impeding the growth of the osteosarcoma market. Approximately half of all osteosarcoma patients develop chemoresistance or gain strength following treatment. A scarcity of targeted medicines is also affecting the growth of the osteosarcoma market. Complications of conventional medications, such as short survival in older individuals and side effects are another barrier to the osteosarcoma market growth. Moreover, relapsed/refractory osteosarcoma patients have few treatment choices which is another significant challenge in the osteosarcoma market.

Furthermore, osteosarcoma treatment poses a significant economic burden and disrupts patients’ overall well-being and QOL. Furthermore, the osteosarcoma market growth may be offset by failures and discontinuation of emerging therapies, unaffordable pricing, market access and reimbursement issues, and a shortage of healthcare specialists. In addition, the undiagnosed, unreported cases and the unawareness about the disease may also impact the osteosarcoma market growth.

Osteosarcoma Report Metrics Details Study Period 2019–2032 Osteosarcoma Report Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU-4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan] Key Osteosarcoma Companies MedPacto, Inc., Y-mAbs Therapeutics, QSAM Therapeutics, Inc., Beta, Inc., George Clinical Pty Ltd, BioEclipse Therapeutics, Cellectar Biosciences, Inc., BioAtla, Inc., Salarius Pharmaceuticals, LLC, Jazz Pharmaceuticals, Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc., Sumitomo Pharma Oncology, Inc., Valent Technologies, LLC, Inhibrx, Inc., NextPoint Therapeutics, Inc., Endeavor Biomedicines, Inc., and others Key Osteosarcoma Therapies Vactosertib, GM-CSF, 153-Sm-DOTMP (Samarium-153-DOTMP), ZN-c3, OST31-164, CRX100 suspension for infusion, CLR 131, CAB-AXL-ADC, Seclidemstat, Lurbinectedin, [225]-FPI-2059, TP-1287, VAL-413, INBRX-109, NPX267, ENV-101 (taladegib), and others

Scope of the Osteosarcoma Market Report

Therapeutic Assessment: Osteosarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies

Osteosarcoma current marketed and emerging therapies Osteosarcoma Market Dynamics: Attribute Analysis of Emerging Osteosarcoma Drugs

Attribute Analysis of Emerging Osteosarcoma Drugs Competitive Intelligence Analysis: SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies

SWOT analysis and Market entry strategies Unmet Needs, KOL’s views, Analyst’s views, Osteosarcoma Market Access and Reimbursement

Table of Contents

1. Osteosarcoma Market Key Insights 2. Osteosarcoma Market Report Introduction 3. Osteosarcoma Market Overview at a Glance 4. Osteosarcoma Market Executive Summary 5. Disease Background and Overview 6. Osteosarcoma Treatment and Management 7. Osteosarcoma Epidemiology and Patient Population 8. Patient Journey 9. Osteosarcoma Marketed Drugs 10. Osteosarcoma Emerging Drugs 11. Seven Major Osteosarcoma Market Analysis 12. Osteosarcoma Market Outlook 13. Potential of Current and Emerging Therapies 14. KOL Views 15. Unmet Needs 16. SWOT Analysis 17. Appendix 18. DelveInsight Capabilities 19. Disclaimer 20. About DelveInsight

