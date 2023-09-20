[Unveiling GTEF] 2nd GTEF ∙ Investment and Financing Conference commences in advance

MACAU, September 20 - The 2nd GTEF ∙ Investment and Financing Conference (GTEF ∙ IFC), organized by the 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum ∙ Macao 2023 (GTEF) in collaboration with Ivy Alliance Tourism Consulting Co., Ltd., was inaugurated today (20 September) at the Galaxy International Convention Center, lifting curtains upon the four-day program of GTEF.

Held on 20 and 21 September, the 2nd GTEF ∙ IFC convenes under the theme of “Innovation and High-Quality Development, Tourism Investment and Cooperation for the Next Decade”. Participants zero in on high-quality tourism development in China and examine key trends and emerging opportunities for tourism project development. By taking a close look at Macao, they also explore how the city can create a favorable environment for greater investment and expedite modern financial development.

The GTEF ∙ IFC opening ceremony was attended by Secretary-General of the World Tourism Organization (UNWTO), Zurab Pololikashvili, and Vice Chairman and Secretary-General of GTEF, Pansy Ho, together with other guests.

Four panel sessions zero in on tourism investment

The program of GTEF ∙ IFC today (20 September) consists of four panel sessions on various topics and strategies about tourism investment.

In the “Panel Session 1: Redefining Tourism Investments: From Private Equity to Venture Capital Acceleration”, held in collaboration with UNWTO, the guests discussed innovations, changes and trends of tourism investment in the new market, as well as new opportunities for private equity and venture capital.

Moderated by President & CEO of Ivy Alliance Tourism Consulting Co., Ltd., Wang Xinjun, the “Panel Session 2: China’s Tourism Investment and Cooperation in the New Era” delved into the investment directions and opportunities for potential returns in the national tourism industry in the next few years, a market analysis of current trends and key regions, as well as local governments’ measures to attract investments in cultural tourism.

The “Panel Session 3: Discover Investment Opportunities – Investment Opportunities in Macao’s Cultural & Tourism, Cooperation Potential between Guangdong and Macao” was moderated by Professor of Integrated Resort and Tourism Management at the Faculty of Business Administration of the University of Macau, Davis Fong. In line with the Macao SAR Government’s “1+4” development strategy for adequate diversification, the panel session led a discussion on the immense potential brought by concerted development between Guangdong and Macao, as both join hands to build a new world-class economic region, foster regional economic integration and become a world-famous travel attraction, along with their collaboration in cultural tourism investment.

The last panel session, “Panel Session 4: Financing, M&A for Tourism Companies, Identifying Promising Tourism Projects in Different Fields – Finding Value and Managing Uncertainty”, was moderated by Senior Partner at T-identifier Think Tank, Ding Chongyang. Senior executives from tourism investment institutions, investment funds, tourism project operators and financial institutions were invited to share their analysis and insights into the investment potential of tourism projects across various types of businesses, as well as professional views and practical suggestions on tourism enterprises in terms of mergers and acquisitions, value discovery and evaluation, risk prevention and control, etc.

Business meetings for tourism financing and investment opportunities

On the second day (21 September), GTEF ∙ IFC will feature presentations by investment institutions and chambers of commerce in Macao, followed by business meetings on tourism financing and investment in the afternoon to widen resources, facilitate industry exchange and create business opportunities.

March towards high-quality development in celebration of GTEF’s 10th anniversary

The 10th Global Tourism Economy Forum ∙ Macao 2023, themed around “Destination 2030: Unlocking the Power of Tourism for Business and Development”, will be inaugurated tomorrow (21 September). In parallel with the United Nations’ 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, the event will gather high officials, ministers of culture and tourism, industry leaders, decision-makers and scholars from around the world to navigate opportunities for global tourism and economic recovery by “thinking beyond tourism”. The Forum will explore new ways of constructing a resilient, high-quality and people-oriented environment for the tourism industry in the new normal through innovative and sustainable international cooperation.

For more information about GTEF including program activities and distinguished speakers, please visit www.gte-forum.comand follow its official social media channels for the latest news.