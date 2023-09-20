The FDA has identified this as a Class I recall, the most serious type of recall. Use of these devices may cause serious injuries or death.

Recalled Product

Product Names: Hudson RCI Addipak Unit Dose Vial, 0.9% Full Normal Saline Solution

Product Codes: See Recall Database Entry

Lot number: 3B085

Distribution Dates: April 20, 2023 to July 14, 2023

Devices Recalled in the U.S.: 18,000

Date Initiated by Firm: July 24, 2023

Device Use

The Hudson RCI Addipak Unit Dose Vials is a pack of single use 0.9% Full Normal Saline Solution used during treatments such as inhalation and irrigation therapy. It may be used with a non-ventilatory nebulizer to clean the lungs or for tracheal irrigation. For inhalation therapy, the saline solution restores moisture to the lungs, relieves congestion caused by colds or allergies, or dilutes bronchodilator (rescue inhaler) solutions that require dilution. For irrigation therapy, the saline solution is used for wound cleansing and flushing.

Reason for Recall

Medline Industries is recalling the Hudson RCI Addipak Unit Dose Vial, 0.9% Full Normal Saline Solution (Lot 3B085) due to being non-sterile. The affected lot passed sterility testing, however, another lot within the same cleaning cycle (Lot 3B087) failed sterility testing, exposing the affected lot to potential contamination.

The use of non-sterile saline may cause serious adverse health consequences including difficulty breathing, general discomfort, nausea, wheezing, and infection. Infection can lead to life-threatening sepsis, and death.

There have been no reports of injuries or death associated with this issue.

Who May be Affected

People who use Hudson RCI Addipak Unit Dose Vial, 0.9% Full Normal Saline Solution for inhalation and irrigation therapy.

Health care personnel who prescribe or provide inhalation or irrigation therapy.

What to Do

On August 4, 2023, Medline Industries sent all affected customers a recall letter.

The letter requested customers to:

Check stock immediately for the affected item number and the affected lot numbers listed on the recall portal.

Use the link and the information below to complete your response form. List the quantity of affected product you have in inventory on the form. Even if you do not have any affected product in inventory, please complete and submit the form.

The login for completing the response form is:

Website link: https://recalls.medline.com

Recall Reference #: R-23-122

Recall Code: <Recall Code>

Destroy affected product upon completion of the form. Your account will receive credit once the response form is submitted.

The letter requested distributors to:

Notify the FDA of this recall communication if you have resold or transferred this product to another company or individual. This is required by law.

Instruct customers to document and destroy any affected product. Include your customers quantities on your response form.

Contact Information

Customers in the U.S. with questions about this recall should contact the Medline Industries Recall Department at 866-359-1704.

Additional Resources:

How do I report a problem?

Health care professionals and consumers may report adverse reactions or quality problems they experienced using these devices to MedWatch: The FDA Safety Information and Adverse Event Reporting Program using an online form, regular mail, or FAX.

