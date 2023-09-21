UK Start-up companies invited to win a place at Startup.Flanders' new EntertainmentLAB
EntertainmentLAB will drive innovation through collaboration between the government and private sector that will benefit the global Industry.”BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 21, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Flanders’ Minister-President Jan Jambon and Joy Donné, CEO of Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), yesterday launched EntertainmentLAB, an initiative that aims to shape the entertainment industry of the future. Start-up companies are being asked to solve three of the most pressing industry challenges. Selected companies will receive the support they need to be in a position to prove their concept at Tomorrowland, one of the largest music festivals in the world.
— Flanders’ Minister-President Jan Jambon
EntertainmentLAB is an initiative of Flanders Technology & Innovation (FTI) and Startup.Flanders with the support of Tomorrowland. The three challenges are:
1. Brussels Airport’s challenge on circularity and recycling – EntertainmentLAB is looking for ways to reshape large-scale events, like music festivals, to make them eco-friendly places, where materials find a second life and waste is a thing of the past.
2. d&b’s challenge on immersive experiences - Modern audiences want unforgettable experiences. EntertainmentLAB is looking for a startup that fuses cutting-edge technology and creative design to craft stunning visual, sound and lighting content that audiences will love.
3. Telenet’s challenge on crowd monitoring – EntertainmentLAB are looking for start-ups that tackle the challenges involved in monitoring and managing large crowds. This includes solutions that leverage AI, sensors, and real-time data analytics to forecast crowd movements, prevent overcrowding, ensure safety, and craft unique, on-the-spot experiences.
The return and opportunity for selected start-ups taking part is unique.
1. Financial backing from a corporate partner with zero cost for those taking part. There will be no fees, equity demands or hidden cost. The aim is to give, not to take away.
2. Expert help – Companies will collaborate with top corporations and be guided by experienced advisers from the internationally famous Bundl and imec.istart. imec.istart was voted the world’s best university-linked business accelerator by UBI Global in May 2023. They will be given expert guidance and growth opportunities to help them be ready by Summer 2024.
3. Test at a Tomorrowland event in 2024 – Start-ups will prove their concepts in a global spotlight.
The most important criteria for selection is the start-up’s technology and vision. Size doesn’t matter, all post-seed startups are welcome. Consideration is instead given to the strength of the ideas, the impact of the solutions, and the team’s passion for change and drive for a challenge.
Flanders’ Minister-President Jan Jambon said: “Flanders has established itself as a world leading hub for the entertainment industry. EntertainmentLAB will drive innovation through collaboration between the government and private sector that will benefit the global Industry, while giving start-ups a unique opportunity and the support they need to prove their concepts. We know that UK companies have a well-deserved reputation for innovation; so we would love to receive applications from there."
The closing date for applications is 17 November 2023. Applications are invited from start-ups across the world. All practical information about EntertainmentLAB, the three challenges and the selection process can be found at www.entertainmentlab.be.
A M P Cantelo
Onyx Media and Communications
email us here