UK Start-up companies invited to win a place at Startup.Flanders' new EntertainmentLAB

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM, September 21, 2023/ EINPresswire.com / -- Flanders’ Minister-President Jan Jambon and Joy Donné, CEO of Flanders Investment & Trade (FIT), yesterday launched EntertainmentLAB, an initiative that aims to shape the entertainment industry of the future. Start-up companies are being asked to solve three of the most pressing industry challenges. Selected companies will receive the support they need to be in a position to prove their concept at Tomorrowland, one of the largest music festivals in the world.EntertainmentLAB is an initiative of Flanders Technology & Innovation (FTI) and Startup.Flanders with the support of Tomorrowland. The three challenges are:1. Brussels Airport’s challenge on circularity and recycling – EntertainmentLAB is looking for ways to reshape large-scale events, like music festivals, to make them eco-friendly places, where materials find a second life and waste is a thing of the past.2. d&b’s challenge on immersive experiences - Modern audiences want unforgettable experiences. EntertainmentLAB is looking for a startup that fuses cutting-edge technology and creative design to craft stunning visual, sound and lighting content that audiences will love.3. Telenet’s challenge on crowd monitoring – EntertainmentLAB are looking for start-ups that tackle the challenges involved in monitoring and managing large crowds. This includes solutions that leverage AI, sensors, and real-time data analytics to forecast crowd movements, prevent overcrowding, ensure safety, and craft unique, on-the-spot experiences.The return and opportunity for selected start-ups taking part is unique.1. Financial backing from a corporate partner with zero cost for those taking part. There will be no fees, equity demands or hidden cost. The aim is to give, not to take away.2. Expert help – Companies will collaborate with top corporations and be guided by experienced advisers from the internationally famous Bundl and imec.istart. imec.istart was voted the world’s best university-linked business accelerator by UBI Global in May 2023. They will be given expert guidance and growth opportunities to help them be ready by Summer 2024.3. Test at a Tomorrowland event in 2024 – Start-ups will prove their concepts in a global spotlight.The most important criteria for selection is the start-up’s technology and vision. Size doesn’t matter, all post-seed startups are welcome. Consideration is instead given to the strength of the ideas, the impact of the solutions, and the team’s passion for change and drive for a challenge.Flanders’ Minister-President Jan Jambon said: “Flanders has established itself as a world leading hub for the entertainment industry. EntertainmentLAB will drive innovation through collaboration between the government and private sector that will benefit the global Industry, while giving start-ups a unique opportunity and the support they need to prove their concepts. We know that UK companies have a well-deserved reputation for innovation; so we would love to receive applications from there."The closing date for applications is 17 November 2023. Applications are invited from start-ups across the world. All practical information about EntertainmentLAB, the three challenges and the selection process can be found at www.entertainmentlab.be