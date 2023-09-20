Infinidat Named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Primary Storage for the 6th Consecutive Year

WALTHAM, Mass., Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Infinidat, a leading provider of enterprise storage solutions, today announced that the company has been named a Leader in the 2023 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage, marking the 6th consecutive year that Gartner has recognized Infinidat in enterprise storage, including five years in the Primary Storage Magic Quadrant and one year in the Magic Quadrant for General-Purpose Disk Arrays.



According to Gartner, “Vendors in the Leaders quadrant have the highest composite scores for their Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision. A Leader has the market share, credibility, and marketing and sales capabilities needed to drive the acceptance of new technologies. These vendors demonstrate a clear understanding of market needs. They are innovators and thought leaders, with well-articulated plans that customers and prospects can use when designing their storage infrastructures and strategies. In addition, Leaders have a presence in three major geographical regions, consistent financial performance and broad platform initiatives.”

“Infinidat is recognized for the sixth time as a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Primary Storage. We believe this recognition continues to build on our momentum of strong growth and execution in 2023, where we achieved 29% year-over-year growth in the first half of the year and expanded our compelling portfolio with our InfiniSafe Cyber Detection solution, and seamless hybrid cloud integration with our InfuzeOS Cloud Edition in the Amazon Web Services (AWS) environment," said Phil Bullinger, CEO of Infinidat. “Infinidat is leading the way with enterprise cyber storage resilience, storage consolidation, autonomous automation, and a very strong ROI to deliver enterprise customers powerful business and technical value. We believe that our placement on the Magic Quadrant validates our vision for enterprise storage, along with our ability to execute, will continue to drive and enhance our customers' digital transformation, data expansion, cybersecurity, and cost saving initiatives.”

Infinidat has received 479 end-user reviews in the Gartner® Peer Insights™ review site for Primary Storage Arrays, with our InfiniBox™ SSA receiving 4.9 stars out of 5, as of September 18th, and our InfiniBox® receiving 4.9 stars out of 5, as of September 18th. Additionally, 100% of the InfiniBox SSA reviewers “Would Recommend” the InfiniBox SSA to their peers, and 97% of the InfiniBox reviewers “Would Recommend” the InfiniBox to their peers.

Infinidat’s customer base is heavily in the Fortune 500 and Global 2000 accounts. The following are examples of Gartner Peer Insights reviews for the InfiniBox and InfiniBox SSA II storage platforms:

These end-user comments and reviews are reflected in Infinidat being named a 2023 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice in the Gartner Peer Insights “Voice of the Customer”: Primary Storage, in April 2023. It was the fourth year that Infinidat has been recognized as a Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice based on the reviews and ratings of end-users across the globe. This recognition underscores the business value and technical advancements that customers appreciate about Infinidat’s enterprise storage solutions.

About Infinidat

Infinidat helps enterprises and service providers empower their data-driven competitive advantage at scale. Infinidat’s software defined storage architecture delivers microsecond latency, 100% availability, cyber storage resilience and scalability with a significantly lower total cost of ownership than competing storage technologies. The company offers an award-winning portfolio of enterprise storage solutions for primary and secondary storage deployments. The corporate headquarters are based in Herzliya, Israel, and U.S. headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts. For more information, visit www.infinidat.com .

