Recycled Plastics Market Size is projected to reach USD 65.09 billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 4.5%: Straits Research

The global recycled plastic market size was valued at USD 43.80 billion and is expected to reach USD 65.09 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030), The packaging application segment dominated the global market in 2021 and is anticipated to maintain its dominance over the forecast period.

New York, United States, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global plastics market is one of the most strictly controlled globally. The market is distinguished by a significant group of players operating worldwide. The increasing consumption of plastics in the construction, automotive, medical equipment, and electrical and electronics sectors is expected to boost the worldwide plastics market. Recycled plastics are also employed in applications such as packaging to create environmentally friendly and impact-resistant packaging alternatives. Consumers have moved to e-commerce platforms for various products following the pandemic outbreak of COVID-19. Furthermore, as people spend more time at work, the demand for packaged and takeout food has increased. Some of the most common recycled plastics employed for packaging are polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, polyethylene, and polystyrene.

Growing Use of Recycled Plastic Products to Drive the Global Recycled Plastic Market

Concerns about plastic pollution, hazardous emissions from the usage of petrochemicals , and decreasing crude oil sources have fueled the demand for recovered plastics. The majority of recycled plastic materials are produced in the Asia Pacific and Southeast Asia, North America, and Europe. The growing use of recycled plastics in various industries, including fabrics, automotive, packaging, electrical & electronics, and building & construction, is expected to boost the global market for recycled plastics.

With growing worries about the usage of plastics, the market has seen a surge in demand for alternatives to traditional plastics. Manufacturers in the market are moving their focus toward using recycled plastics as these lower the ecological footprint connected with the production process due to the rapid pace of invention and new technology development. To counteract the hazardous effects of plastic waste, companies are constantly developing product lines employing recycled materials. Many small and medium-sized firms have committed to using recycled or sustainably sourced products by a specific date.

Textile Industry in the Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific to Provide Promising Potential for Global Recycled Plastic Market

Textile is a significant end-use business for recycled plastics since recycled PET, the most widely reused resin globally, is most typically employed in textile applications. Within the last five years, there has been an enormous spike in the frequency of large clothing companies, businesses, and conservation groups that have begun to employ plastics in their garments to reduce plastic pollution. Recycled plastic clothing has the same appearance and feels as regular clothing . As a result, products made from recycled plastic bottles contribute indirectly to a more balanced economy. Consequently, the use of these plastics in textiles is increasing at a rapid pace.

Impact of COVID-19

The unique coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak began in Wuhan, China, and has now spread to all of the fastest-growing economies. Because of the difficulties encountered in collecting waste polymer products during the lockdown conditions, the plastic recycling industry substantially impacted the epidemic. The suspension of transportation activities resulted in even less garbage reaching the processing plants.

Italy, Spain, France, Germany, the United States, China, India, South Korea, Taiwan, Australia, Saudi Arabia, and the United Arab Emirates are hardest hit by the pandemic. Because the majority of recycled plastic resources, services, and product suppliers are headquartered in these countries, the COVID-19 epidemic has impacted the recycled plastic business. Furthermore, the COVID-19 epidemic has exacerbated the plastic pollution problem. The authorities have relaxed limits on single-use plastics, and end-users are reintroducing these products for health and safety reasons. To ensure hygiene, retail stores and supermarkets have begun to employ single-use materials for packaging fruits and vegetables. End-user demand has decreased as a result.

Report Scope

Report Metric Details Market Size by 2030 USD 65.09 billion Market Size in 2021 USD 43.80 billion CAGR 4.5% (2022-203) Historical Data 2019-2020 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2022-2030 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered Product Type, Source, Application Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, LAME and Rest of the World Key Companies Profiled/Vendors Biffa, Stericycle, Republic Services, Inc., REMONDIS SE & Co. K.G., Waste Management, Inc., Veolia, PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC Key Market Opportunities Higher Utilization of the Textile Industry in the Emerging Economies of Asia-Pacific to Boost Market Opportunities Key Market Drivers Growing Use of Recycled Plastic Products to Augment Market Growth Prospect

The Shift in Preferences toward Recycled Plastics Packaging and Strict Government Regulations

Regional Insights

The global recycled plastic market is divided into Asia-Pacific, Southeast Asia, North America, Central and South America, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. The Asia-Pacific led the worldwide recycled plastics market due to increased consumption from construction materials , packaging, mechanical and electrical, fabrics, and automotive, which are more inclined to use recycled plastics. It is valued at USD 23,450 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 38355 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 6%. Growing population, fast urbanization, and industrialization have prompted governments to expand infrastructure development funding, particularly in developing nations. As a result, rising construction spending in the region will likely fuel a surge in the desire for recycled plastics.

Europe has the highest percentage of plastic recycling due to the European Commission's support of a circular economy to reduce plastic pollution. The region reuses 45% of its plastic trash and manufactures recovered plastics. It is valued at USD 10,445 million in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 16320 million by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 5%. These recyclable materials are employed in various sectors, such as building and construction, packaging, farming, automotive, and electronics and communication.

Key Highlights

The global recycled plastic market size is expected to reach USD 65.09 billion by 2030 growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during the forecast period (2022-2030).

is expected to reach growing at a during the forecast period (2022-2030). Based on the source, the global recycled plastic market is segmented into plastic bottles, plastic films, polymer foam, and others.

the global recycled plastic market is segmented into plastic bottles, plastic films, polymer foam, and others. Based on product, the global recycled plastic market is segmented into polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and others. Polypropylene dominated the market.

the global recycled plastic market is segmented into polyethylene, polyethylene terephthalate, polypropylene, polyvinyl chloride, polystyrene, and others. Polypropylene dominated the market. Based on application, the global recycled plastic market is segmented into building & construction, packaging, electrical & electronics, textiles, and automotive.

Competitors in Recycled Plastic Market

Biffa

Stericycle

Republic Services, Inc.

REMONDIS SE & Co. K.G.

Waste Management, Inc.

Veolia

PLASTIPAK HOLDINGS, INC.

Segmentation of Recycled Plastic Market

By Product Type

Polyethylene

Polyethylene Terephthalate

Polypropylene

Polyvinyl Chloride

Polystyrene

Others

By Source

Plastic Bottles

Plastic Films

Polymer Foam

Others

By Application

Building and Construction

Packaging

Electrical and Electronics

Textiles

Automotive

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Southeast Asia

Central and South America

Middle East and Africa

Recent Development

In October 2020, Biffa announced its collaboration with the Poseidon Project, a cross-industry initiative to create a process to chemically recycle more complex grades of polyethylene terephthalate (PET) material. This project started in early 2021 with other companies, namely Poseidon Plastics, Dupont Teijin Films U.S. Limited Partnership, Alpek S.A.B. de C.V., and O'Neills Irish International Sports Co. Ltd.

In May 2020, Covestro AG announced its investment in 20 research and development projects to develop new energy-efficient technologies and processes to recycle plastics to reduce carbon footprint and make a sustainable business.

.

