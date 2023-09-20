Cold Jet Invites Industry Leaders to Explore Sustainable Solutions at the Greener Manufacturing Show North America

CINCINNATI, Sept. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cold Jet, a pioneer in innovative and environmentally conscious dry ice solutions, is excited to extend a warm invitation to manufacturers, sustainability advocates, and industry experts to the upcoming Greener Manufacturing Show North America. Set to take place October 11th -12th, 2023, in Atlanta, GA, this event stands as the continent's premier platform for fostering dialogue and showcasing cutting-edge sustainable manufacturing solutions. It focuses on environmental technologies and solutions to help manufacturing organizations create eco-friendly products, move away from non-renewable fossil-based resources, reduce carbon emissions, eliminate production waste, and create processes throughout their entire operations that reduce negative impacts on the environment.



Cold Jet's presence at the Greener Manufacturing Show North America is a testament to the company's commitment to promoting sustainability in manufacturing. Visitors to Cold Jet's booth will have the opportunity to explore cutting-edge dry ice technology and witness firsthand how the company is giving carbon dioxide (CO 2 ) a second life through innovative, eco-friendly solutions.

“Due to the fact that dry ice is recycled CO 2 , it will not contribute to your greenhouse gas score. In the calculation of a carbon footprint, CO 2 is accounted for at the producer level. It is not counted a second time at the point of use,” according to the California Air Resource Board.





*The CO2 used to make dry ice is captured from other industrial processes, scrubbed of impurities, and pressurized to create liquid CO2, which is then converted to dry ice for cooling and cleaning solutions.

The Greener Manufacturing Show North America is a premier platform for businesses and professionals to exchange ideas and explore sustainable practices that can reduce environmental impact and enhance operational efficiency. Cold Jet's booth will highlight its dedication to sustainability by putting recycled CO 2 to work.

At the Cold Jet booth, attendees can expect to:

Discover Sustainable Dry Ice Solutions- Cold Jet will showcase its dry ice technology, which offers sustainable alternatives for cleaning, surface preparation, and cooling in various industries. These solutions reduce waste and minimize the environmental footprint associated with traditional cleaning methods.

Demo the highest-performing dry ice blaster on the market, the PCS ® 60.

60. Engage with Sustainability Experts: Cold Jet's team of experts will be on hand to provide insights, answer questions, and discuss how their technologies can help businesses transition towards more sustainable manufacturing practices.



"We are excited to participate in the Greener Manufacturing Show North America and share our sustainable solutions with industry leaders and stakeholders," said Steve Wilson, Director Dry Ice Cleaning Applications & ESG at Cold Jet. "Our commitment to sustainability goes beyond words; it's ingrained in our products and processes. We look forward to showcasing how our dry ice technology and CO 2 reclamation efforts are making a positive impact on the environment and the manufacturing industry."

For more information about Cold Jet's participation in the Greener Manufacturing Show North America, please visit their website here.

About Cold Jet

Cold Jet provides environmental cleaning, surface preparation, and parts finishing systems to global manufacturing industries that utilize particles of dry ice as a blasting medium. We also produce systems for the production, metering, and packaging of dry ice for food transportation, cold chain management, and dry ice cleaning. Cold Jet is headquartered in Loveland, Ohio, with international operations in Europe, Asia, Canada, and Mexico. For more information, visit www.coldjet.com or call 1-800-337-9423 or +1-513-831-3211 (International).

For media inquiries, please contact Rachael Barnes, Marketing and Communications Generalist Global Marketing, Cold Jet at rbarnes@coldjet.com.

