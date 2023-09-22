FUCHS & L.B. Foster extend North American partnership with industry-leading friction management products to rail markets

Stefan Fuchs, Chairman & CEO, FUCHS Group (left) and John Kasel, President & CEO of LB Foster (right)

The strategic partnership between FUCHS LUBRICANTS CO and L.B. Foster will be extended to rail markets in South America, Australia and China.

Our colleagues at L.B. Foster are experts in complementary fields. By acting together, we will deliver combined capabilities that place friction modification as a value-add essential on the railways.” — Stefan Fuchs, Chairman & CEO, FUCHS Group

HARVEY, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES, September 22, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- FUCHS LUBRICANTS CO., the world's largest independent lubricant manufacturer, is pleased to announce that the strategic partnership with L.B. Foster Company (Nasdaq: FSTR), a global solutions provider of products and services for the rail and infrastructure markets, will be extended to additional rail markets in South America, Australia and China. The partnership combines FUCHS’s manufacturing capabilities and world-class lubrication solutions for railway traffic with L.B. Foster’s renowned expertise in the development and implementation of railroad friction management technologies.

FUCHS is a global company that develops, produces, and distributes more than 10,000 lubricants and related services with industry-specific solutions for demanding applications. L.B. Foster offers its rail customers trackside and on-board friction management solutions and pioneered Total Friction Management® (TFM). TFM is how L.B. Foster works with railroads around the world to deliver holistic, optimized friction management programs. Together FUCHS and L.B. Foster continue to push innovation in friction management lubricant products to drive considerable savings to its customers through rail and wheel wear reduction, increased operational efficiencies, and improved safety. This strategic partnership facilitates driving global production of the FUCHS and L.B. Foster co-branded greases in international growth regions as well as continuing to support the increasing demands in North America.

Stefan Fuchs, Chairman & CEO, FUCHS Group adds: “We are pleased to unveil the extension of this successful strategic partnership. It is clearly a win-win for the rail industry. Our colleagues at L.B. Foster Friction Management are experts in complementary fields. By acting together, we will deliver combined capabilities that place friction modification as a value-added essential on the railways. What cements this strategic partnership is our shared values of trust, respect, reliability and integrity, creating value through innovation and first-class service for customers in certain rail markets.”

Commenting on the partnership, L.B. Foster President and CEO John Kasel said, “We are excited to work with FUCHS as our preferred partner for manufacturing our advanced friction management lubricants. The combination of our wheel/rail engineering expertise with FUCHS’s lubricant manufacturing competencies will bring best-in-class solutions that will benefit the global rail industry.”



FUCHS SE

Public Relations

Einsteinstraße 11

68169 Mannheim

Tel. +49 (0)621 3802 1104

tina.vogel@fuchs.com

www.fuchs.com/group

The following information can be accessed via the Internet:

https://www.fuchs.com/us/en/company/news/news/news-entry/5604-FUCHS-and-L-B-Foster-extend-North-American-strategic-partnership-with-industry-leading-friction-management-products-to-other-rail-markets/

Image and video material: https://www.fuchs.com/gb-en/photo-gallery/

About FUCHS

Founded in 1931 as a family business in Mannheim, FUCHS is now the world's largest

independent supplier of innovative lubrication solutions, covering almost every industry and application. Today, the company's 6,000 employees in over 50 countries still share the same goal: to keep the world moving both sustainably and efficiently. To live up to this claim, we think in terms of perfection, not merely standards. When developing individual solutions, we enter into an intensive customer dialogue – acting as an experienced consultant, innovative problem solver and reliable team partner.

About L.B. Foster Company

Founded in 1902, L.B. Foster Company is a global solutions provider of engineered, manufactured products and services that builds and supports infrastructure. The Company’s innovative engineering and product development solutions address the safety, reliability, and performance needs of its customer's most challenging requirements. The Company maintains locations in North America, South America, Europe, and Asia. For more information, please visit www.lbfoster.com.