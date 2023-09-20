Kuala Lumpur is the #1 Most Connected Airport in Asia Pacific, OAG Data Reveals

Key Findings:





• Tokyo Haneda (HND) moves up 20 spots from 2019 to rank #2 among Asia Pacific Megahubs.

• Kuala Lumpur (KUL) and Incheon International (ICN) rank #1 and #2 respectively among the Top 25 Low-Cost Megahubs.

• AirAsia and All Nippon Airways dominate the share of flights at the top two Asia Pacific airports.





Singapore--(ANTARA/Business Wire)-- OAG , the world’s leading data platform for the global travel industry, today released Megahubs 2023 , the market’s definitive ranking of the Top 50 most internationally connected airports in the world.





The Global Top 20 Megahubs includes seven airports in Asia Pacific. Most connected of these is Kuala Lumpur (KUL) moving up to #4 from outside the Top 10 in 2019, followed by Tokyo’s Haneda (HND) ranking at #5.





Five of the region’s Top 10 Megahubs are located in Southeast Asia, including Incheon International (ICN) at #3, Bangkok International (BKK) at #4, and Singapore Changi (SIN) at #5. AirAsia operates 34% of flights at the region’s top hub, Kuala Lumpur (KUL).





Among the Top 25 Low-Cost Megahubs, Asia Pacific dominates the rankings with 13 airports. South Asia has the highest share of capacity operated by LCCs of any region at 63%, followed by Southeast Asia with 53%. Kuala Lumpur (KUL) ranks #1 with 11,188 possible low-cost connections across over 100 destinations.





“The resurgence of Asia Pacific airports reflects their key position as hubs for some of the world’s busiest routes, like the air corridor between Fukuoka and Tokyo Haneda, which has become the third busiest in the world,” said Mayur Patel, Head of Asia Pacific, OAG “The remarkable ascent of these airports attests to the strategic significance of the Asia Pacific region.”





For more insights and the complete methodology, view the analysis here





About OAG

OAG is the leading data platform for the global travel industry, powering the growth and innovation of the air travel ecosystem since 1929. It has the world’s largest network of flight information, covering the whole journey from planning to customer experience. Customers include airlines, airports, travel technology players, aviation service providers, government agencies, financial institutions, and consultancies. Headquartered in the UK, OAG operates in the USA, Singapore, Japan, China, and Lithuania. For more information, visit: www.oag.com and follow us on Twitter @OAG Aviation.









